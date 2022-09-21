The Public Authority for Manpower revealed that it has entered into a joint committee with the Food Authority and the Ministry of Interior to launch daily field inspection campaigns in commercial areas and restaurants to ensure compliance with the requirements for the delivery service, an Arab daily reported.

Officials are working to ensure that the driver of the vehicle possesses a health license and a valid civil ID, and that his residency is registered under the same employer. In case a worker gets caught working elsewhere, he will be taken to the Residence Affairs Investigations to prepare him for deportation.

In addition, both employer and worker will be fined should they not comply with the health requirements. The traffic officials will inspect delivery vehicles and ensure their safety. Moreover, the Food Authority will ensure the health requirements of the worker are met, the cleanliness of the vehicle, and the availability of licenses.