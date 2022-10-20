Since its establishment, the Kuwait Flour Mills and Bakeries Company has been working to enhance the food security of Kuwait and with this vision in mind it had established in 1979 the Sabhan Central Bakery equipped with the latest advanced technology which till date can be compared to bakeries of international repute and is considered as the first and largest factory in the Middle East.

During a visit to the Sabhan Central Bakery, a local Arabic daily met the head of the bakery Eng. Sharifa Al-Jaber, who said that the bakery offers a variety of European products such as bread toast, croissants, cakes, hamburger bread, rusk and other various products including even samoon, as it is the first in the Middle East that produces approximately 170 tons of these products per day.

Al-Jaber pointed out the bakery is run by 100 percent Kuwaiti staff in the technical, engineering and administrative fields and employs nearly 700 workers, and works 3-shift 24 hours a day. The bakery management is keen on and puts it at the top of its concerns by subjecting the Sabhan Central Factory and the other Arab bakeries of the Kuwait Flour Mills and Bakeries Company to international quality standards, in addition to the fact that the factory holds the ISO 22000 certificate, which classified it as one of the international bakeries.

She indicated the company, in cooperation with the Ministry of Education, provided 32,000 meals per day distributed in 132 kindergartens affiliated with the Ministry of Education, noting that the bakery harnessed all its capabilities to provide meals that were approved by the Ministry, in addition to that the company’s products have obtained approval of the Public Authority for Food and Nutrition is of high quality, and the bakery also provides food products for school canteens of nutritional value.

Al-Jaber explained that the Kuwait Flour Mills and Bakeries Company has recently opened outlets for its products, including the Yarmouk outlet, where there are exclusive fresh products that are supplied daily.

She pointed out that a sales outlet will be opened in the Fahd Al-Ahmad residential area next month, in addition to future plans to open automatic bakeries in the north and south of the country to secure bread and its products to the public, which will be announced soon.

The head of the bakery confirmed that the children’s school meals are varied during the week, as they contain croissants or samoon with different fillings with cheese and chocolate.

Al-Jaber confirmed the company’s management’s interest in security, safety and occupational health procedures through the presence of the Security and Safety Department to follow up on the workers in the factory to maintain the safety of workers, in addition to the periodic maintenance of equipment and work to ensure that no production line is disrupted to ensure continued flow of products to the market on a daily basis.