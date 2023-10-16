The young Turkish man who two days ago committed the horrific crime in the state of Edirne in the northwest of Turkey, has surrendered to police.

The Turkish website identified the killer as B.S. and said he surrendered to Turkish security authorities after stabbing his mother to death with a knife 3 days ago, reports Al-Rai daily.

The killer, who is 32 years old, claimed that he is suffering from psychological problems that led him to kill his 67-year-old mother.

A source from the Turkish Bar Association in Ankara said, “The killer may be transferred to a health center if it turns out that he actually suffers from a mental illness.”

The forensic report shows the man stabbed his mother several times, killing her instantly in her home located in the Cumhuriyet neighborhood in the Uzunkoprü district of Edirne.