Men from the Criminal Investigation Department have arrested a young man in his twenties, nicknamed ‘the thief of homes’, against whom 16 theft cases had been filed in the Jahra Governorate.

The arrest came after an increasing number of house break-in cases were recorded at the Sulaibiya, Al-Naim, Taima and Saad Al-Abdullah police stations, following which the Interior Ministry increased the presence of police and within 48 hours took into custody the suspect in Sulaibiya in the act of robbing a house.

Police have recovered some of the stolen items from the man and handed him over to the concerned authority.