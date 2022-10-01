The corpse of an unidentified Egyptian found dead inside an apartment, where he apparently lived, have been referred to Forensics to identify the cause of death and find the ‘alleged killer’.

A local Arabic daily said, one of the residents of the building where the corpse of the man was found called the Criminal Evidences Department of the Ministry of Interior when he found bad stench from an apartment whose door was wide open.

Police investigators discovered the man is Egyptian and he was apparently battered to death. His clothes were drenched in his own blood and it appeared the skull and facial bones had taken the brunt of the blow with what seems to be hard object.

Forensics personnel say he had allegedly died, not more than 24 hours ago. A source added personnel from the Criminal Evidences Department have begun investigations