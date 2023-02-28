A man was sentenced to a year in prison in Spain for slapping his wife during a live broadcast on the “Tik Tok” network, in a rare decision, because the victim did not want to file a complaint, according to what the court that decided in the case announced.

In a ruling issued on Monday, the Court in northern Spain considered the accused guilty of abuse and violence against women, reports Al-Rai daily.

The incident occurred on the night of January 27-28 in one of the cities of Spain while participating in a “battle” during a live broadcast on Tik Tok with three friends in front of a virtual audience of thousands of people, a woman was slapped hard enough that her head began to shake and her hair began to fly.

This slap caused the victim to cry, according to the court’s decision.

The court ruling stated that “the accused publicly and blatantly assaulted his wife in front of thousands of people with the intent of harming her physical integrity and insulting her in public. Although this did not cause her any injury, it constitutes an obvious and realistic mistreatment.

The judge who issued the verdict indicated that in crimes of violence based on gender, “it is not necessary to file a complaint by the victim, and the sentence can be pronounced once the facts are recorded.” (AFP)