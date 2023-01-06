The Egyptian Public Prosecution initiates the investigations of an Egyptian man who died after jumping off the balcony of his apartment following a dispute that ensued between him and his wife. According to security sources in Alexandria, the officers had received a notification Thursday evening that Ahmed, 44 years old, had committed suicide after jumping off the balcony of his apartment on the fourth floor of a building in the Kobri al-Namous area. The victim was declared dead on the spot and his family said that he had been in an unstable psychological state, following disagreements with his wife, who allegedly insulted him in front of the neighbours.





Read Today's News TODAY... on our Telegram Channel click here to join and receive all the latest updates t.me/thetimeskuwait