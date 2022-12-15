A young man tortured his girlfriend’s sons by beating and burning them, urging authorities to arrest the suspect and detain the mother, while the victims were transferred to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. Security sources revealed that the community police received a report from a hospital in Ahmadi about a mother who admitted her three children, between the ages of three and five, who were in serious condition after being burned and beaten.

During investigations, the mother revealed the cause of the injuries sustained by her children, and reported that her friend who lived with her used to assault them on a daily basis due to frequent disagreements between them. A case was registered and referred to the General Department of Investigations (Special Misdemeanors) for further investigations. The suspect was arrested against charges of torture, while the mother was detained on charges of negligence.

Furthermore, the medical examination showed that the three children had suffered burns, bruises, and separate wounds, as a result of the assault. The victims were being treated under strict police surveillance, and forensic evidence was assigned to examine the injuries.