Jahra Rescue Security personnel arrested a fifty-year-old man for stealing rain manhole covers on the highways. According to security sources, the man was reported to be removing manhole covers and carrying them in a white Ford vehicle parked under the Kairouan Bridge, reported Al-Rai Daily.

The rescue patrol found the man pretending that his vehicle had broken down to camouflage his thefts. He would sell the stolen items to scrap shops. The man was immediately referred to the relevant authorities on charges of stealing state property and exposing bridges and highways to flooding, especially since the rainy season is approaching.