Embassy of Malta hosted a grand celebration to mark the country’s National Day anniversary. The chief guest, the Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs and Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development Ammar Al-Ajmi, along with members of the diplomatic corps, special guests and media personnel attended the event, held at the Marina Hotel on 13 December.

In his welcome speech, Ambassador of Malta H.E. Raymond Sarsero highlighted the strength and durability of Maltese-Kuwaiti relations, which he described to be close, friendly, and based on cooperation, mutual interests, common values and respect for each other developed over the past five decades.

He pointed out that these relations are buttressed by several agreements and memorandums of understanding that cover all areas of bilateral cooperation and form the legal framework for it. The ambassador added that these agreements also reflected the strong political commitment to maintain, support and enhance joint cooperation in all sectors, including in trade, investment, health, education and much more.

Ambassador Sarsero stressed, “We work closely with Kuwait in various fields, and therefore I am sure that this cooperation will be strengthened in the future, as both countries continue to participate in strengthening relations at the bilateral, multilateral and international levels.

At the international level, he said, the relations between the two countries are characterized by a common mission to enhance international peace and security through political dialogue and cooperation.

For his part Minister Al-Ajmi praised the Kuwaiti-Maltese relations, which he said date back to over 50 years. He pointed out that there are a number of Kuwaiti students studying in Malta in various medical specializations.