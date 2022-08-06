The Ministry of Electricity and Water announced that the main substation, Hitteen, has been rendered out of service due to an emergency malfunction.

The ministry indicated that 7 sub-feeders of the main power station south of Surra AW were also out of service due to another emergency malfunction, reports a local Arabic daily.

The sources pointed out that the emergency malfunctions led to a power outage in parts of Al-Zahra area, Hitteen, and that work was underway to restore power as soon as possible.