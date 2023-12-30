The world witnessed many events in numerous areas in 2023.

The following are the main events:

Violence:

Jan 1: India and Pakistan exchanged the list of nuclear facilities covered under an agreement prohibiting any attack on unclear installations.

Jan 1: One policeman and a militant were killed in an attack on a police check point in Pakistan’s northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan.

Jan 1: Afghanistan affirmed multiple casualties in an explosion outside Kabul military airport.

Jan 2: 89 Russian soldiers were killed in a missile attack launched by the Ukrainian forces at Russian sites in Donetsk region.

Jan 2: Indian police affirmed four civilians were killed and six others injured in a militant attack in Rajouri district of north Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Jan 5: India and France agreed, in New Delhi, on boosting the strategic partnership and military cooperation to ensure peace, stability and security in the Indo-Pacific.

Jan 5: Afghanistan confirmed eight members of the so-called Islamic State (IS or Daesh) were killed and seven others arrested, in security operations by Taliban forces.

Jan 5: The NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR) has completed the removal of several vehicles blocking roads in northern Kosovo.

Jan 5: The US and Turkiye take joint action to disrupt the so-called Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (IS or ISIS) financing.

Jan 5: South Korea confirmed that one of five North Korean drones violated its airspace on December 26 and briefly entered a no-fly zone near the presidential office in Seoul.

Jan 5: The US and Germany announced providing Ukrainian with military vehicles and air support.

Jan 6: One Austrian soldier was killed and another wounded in a heavy gunfire at a military barracks, south of the capital city of Vienna.

Jan 6: The US announced over USD 3.75 billion in additional military assistance to Ukraine and European allies affected by the war in Ukraine.

Jan 8: Russia affirmed killing 600 Ukrainian soldiers, as a response for Ukraine’s attack, that left Russian casualties, earlier this year on a Russian barracks in Makiivka in part of the Donetsk region.

Jan 9: Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro stormed the Congressional building, presidential palace, and Supreme Court in the capital Brasilia, demanding the army to intervene to remove President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva from his position, after a week of his return to rule.

Jan 10: The US announced that it will start training Ukrainian soldiers to use the American Patriot systems, that it had decided to give to Ukraine.

Jan 11: 20 people were killed and many others injured when a suicide bomber denoted explosives outside the Afghan foreign ministry in capital city Kabul.

Jan 11: UK and Japan signed a historic defense agreement that allows their military forces to be deployed in both countries.

Jan 11: Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu appointed Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov as commander of the combined forces group for the Russian special military operation in Ukraine.

Jan 11: EU and NATO agreed to create a joint taskforce on Resilience of Critical Infrastructure to reinforce their common security.

Jan 12: Russia took over Soledar city located in Donetsk region.

Jan 12: US Secretary of Defense Antony Blinken welcomed the new defense strategy adopted by Japan, as the two countries signed joint defense agreement.

Jan 13: 700 Ukrainian soldiers killed during the Russian forces’ operations to control Soledar city in Donetsk region.

Jan 13: 225 Ukrainian soldiers and civilians arrived in Spain for military training.

Jan 14: Three policemen were killed in a militant attack targeting a police station in Peshawar city of Pakistan’s northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan.

Jan 14: Turkiye announced the start of a new security operation against the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) group in the southeastern Diyarbakir province.

Jan 14: UK announced providing Ukraine with Challenger 2 tanks and additional artillery systems to help it in its war against Russia.

Jan 16: Italy’s Carabinieri police arrested Matteo Messina Denaro, the country’s most wanted mafia boss who had been on the run for 30 years from several life sentences.

Jan 19: EU collected 11 billion euro (USD 11.9 billion) in military support, for Ukraine.

Jan 19: European Parliament adopted a resolution to create a special international tribunal to prosecute Russia’s political and military leadership, to be held accountable for the “crime of aggression against Ukraine.

Jan 21: Two Pakistani policemen dead and another injured in a militant attack on a security check post in Pakistan’s northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province,

and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the attack.

Jan 22: Ten people were killed in a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California.

Jan 22: Turkiye launched a new security operation against the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) group in the southeastern Diyarbakir province.

Jan 23: Two students were killed in a shooting at a Des Moines school in Iowa.

Jan 23: EU agreed on a total of 3.6 billion euro in military support for Ukraine.

Jan 24: Turkiye affirmed neutralizing 506 militants during the Operation Claw-Lock, in the Zap region in northern Iraq.

Jan 24: Three people were killed in a shooting at a convenience store in Yakima, Washington.

Jan 24: Seven people were killed in a shooting at two locations Northern California.

Jan 25: One person was killed and others wounded in a stabbing attack on two churches in southern Spain.

Jan 25: The US announced plans to send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine.

Jan 25: Two people were killed and five others wounded in a knife attack on a train in northern Germany.

Jan 25: German Government announced providing Ukraine with (Leopard 2) battle tanks.

Jan 26: The US imposed new sanctions on individuals and entities linked to Russian private military company, Wagner Group, labelling it a “transnational criminal organization.”

Jan 26: The US Justice Department dismantled and took control over the Hive ransomware group that specializes in cyberattacks, after a year and a half long FBI operation.

Jan 27: Two Chinese fighter jets entered the South Korean air defense identification zone, prompting South Korea’s military to put its warplanes on standby.

Jan 27: An armed attack on Azerbaijan’s embassy in Iran’s capital Tehran left several people dead and injured.

Jan 27: Japan expanded its sanctions on Russia over its military operation in Ukraine.

Jan 28: Three people were killed and four others injured in a shooting in Los Angeles, California.

Jan 30: 93 people dead and 200 others injured in a suicide blast at a mosque in Peshawar city of Pakistan’s northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

Jan 31: The US imposed sanctions on six individuals and three entities connected to Burma’s (Myanmar) military regime, two years after they overthrew the democratically elected government of Burma.

Jan 31: France announced providing Ukraine with 12 additional Caeser howitzers.

Feb 1: One person dead and 3 others injured in a shooting at the Metro Potomac Avenue Station in Washington.

Feb. 1: The US imposed “full blocking sanctions” against 22 individuals and entities across multiple countries related to a network supporting Russia’s military-industrial complex.

Feb 1: Taiwan detected 34 Chinese military aircraft and nine naval vessels in its vicinity.

Feb 2: The Philippines granted the US four new military bases, amid mounting concerns in South China Sea.

Feb 2: The US imposed additional visa restrictions on “certain current and former Taliban members, members of non-state security groups and other individuals, believed in relation to Taliban’s suppression of women in Afghanistan.

Feb 3: Pakistan affirmed that militants were killed in a shootout with the security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region northwest Pakistan.

Feb 4: UK announced it will train Ukrainian soldiers on Challenger 2 tanks.

Feb 7: Separatist fighters in Indonesia’s Papua region have taken a New Zealand pilot hostage after setting a small commercial plane on fire when it landed in landed in Paro airport in Nduga area.

Feb 8: Pakistan affirmed 12 militants were killed in a security operation targeting a Tehreek-i-Taliban member’s hideout in northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on borders with Afghanistan.

Feb 9: The US announced that the Chinese surveillance balloon that traversed its airspace for days, was operating with electronic surveillance technology

capable of monitoring US communications.

Feb 10: Two Pakistan army soldiers were killed when an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province.

Feb 10: The US confirmed shooting down an unidentified high-altitude object over Alaska.

Feb 13: Russian forces took over Krasna Gora of Donetsk.

Feb 13: Germany announced that it began training Ukrainian soldiers to use heavy combat tanks (Leopard 2) that Germany and other governments pledged to give to Ukrainian forces to help in the Russian special operation in Ukraine.

Feb 13: The White House confirmed that the Chinese balloon that Washington dropped over territorial waters, provided “limited” intelligence to Beijing

Feb 13: The Pentagon announced that the US military successfully shot down an “airborne object” flying in US airspace.

Feb 14: Spain announced it will deploy a NASAMS air defense system to Estonia for a period of four months.

Feb 14: Pakistan confirmed the death of seven members from the banned party Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP), after clashes in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province bordering Afghanistan.

Feb 14: Germany announced it provided new ammunition for self-propelled anti-aircraft guns to Ukraine.

Feb 14: North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) confirmed intercepting four Russian aircrafts entered the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone.

Feb 16: one person was killed and nine others injured in a blast targeted a passenger train in Pakistan’s eastern Punjab province.

Feb 16: Belgium announced plans to appoint a national commissioner to lead its campaign against drug cartels as part of new measures the government took.

Feb 16: The US affirmed one person was killed and three others wounded in a shooting erupted at a shopping mall in El Paso, Texas.

Feb 17: Pakistan confirmed six people killed in armed attack on police chief office in Karachi.

Feb 17: Britain sentenced a former security guard at the British embassy in Berlin to more than 13 years in prison on charges of espionage for Russia.

Feb 17: Six people dead in a series of shootings in Tate County, Mississippi.

Feb 19: The 59th Munich Security Conference (MSC-2023) concluded with the Western countries reaffirming their resolve to increase military support to Ukraine.

Feb 19: One person killed and 10 others wounded in a pair of shootings that authorities believe are connected in Memphis, Tennessee.

Feb 20: The US announced Washington’s provision of a new aid of half USD billion to Ukraine, including weapons.

Feb 20: EU launched military partnership mission in Niger (EUMPM Niger) to support the country in its fight against terrorist armed groups.

Feb 20: Russian Forces took full control of Paraskovivka town in Donetsk province.

Feb 20: Indian police said that two policemen were killed following firing by Maoist rebels in the Rajnandgaon district of the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh.

Feb 20: Russia claimed that it had destroyed many of the western weapons sent to the Ukraine.

Feb 20: South Korea imposed additional independent sanctions on North Korea in response to its latest long-range ballistic missile launch and the firing of two

short-range ballistic missiles.

Feb 21: Singapore arrested two Singaporean youths, aged 15 and 16, under the Internal Security Act (ISA), for terrorism-related activities.

Feb 21: Russian Federation announced suspending the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms, also known as the New START Treaty, with the US.

Feb 21: Pakistan affirmed two security personnel were killed in an armed attack on their check post in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province.

Feb 23: Pakistan confirmed six militants were killed in a joint operation by the counter terrorism department and police in Pakistan’s northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province bordering Afghanistan,

Feb 23: Russian Defense Ministry announced that a (Su25) fighter jet died when he crashed in the western Belgorod Region near Ukraine.

Feb 23: The US announced a new policy for selling US weapons to foreign countries, stipulating that they cannot be used to violate human rights.

Feb 23: Spain announced that it will send ten Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

Feb 23: Thailand government and the separatist National Revolutionary Front reached an agreement to develop a joint comprehensive peace plan in the troubled south of Thailand.

Feb 23: The UN General Assembly endorsed a resolution calling on the Russian Federation to pull out all its troops immediately and unconditionally from Ukraine and respect the sovereignty, independence and territorial unity of Ukraine.

Feb 24: UK announced a new package of internationally coordinated sanctions and trade measures, including export bans on every item Russia has been found using on the battlefield to date.

Feb 24: Pentagon announced a USD two billion security assistance package to Ukraine.

Feb 24: North Korea successfully test-fired four strategic cruise missiles into the sea.

Feb 25: The EU announced the adoption of a tenth package of additional sanctions against Russia.

Feb 26: Pakistan confirmed that four people were killed and 14 others injured in an explosion in a market in southwestern Balochistan province.

Feb 27: Russian forces destroyed Ukrainian army’s electronic intelligence center in Kiev.

Feb 27: EU decided to prolong its sanctions “linked to internal repression in Belarus andregime’s support for the war against Ukraine”, for another year.

Feb 28: Russia said that a drone targeting civilian infrastructure crashed in Moscow region.

Feb 28: Afghanistan confirmed three militants were killed, belonging to the so-called Islamic State organization (IS), in Kabul.

March 5: Russian forces killed 540 Ukrainian soldiers.

March 6: Pakistani authorities affirmed that nine policeman were killed and 13 wounded in a bomb explosion in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province.

March 7: The US confirmed that two Americans citizens were found dead and two other survived, after being kidnapped in Mexico.

March 7: Russian forces took control over several towns in Donetsk region.

March 9: A suicide blast that took place in Afghanistan’s northern Balkh province killed the governor of Balkh along with two civilians.

March 9: South Korea said that North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile into the Yellow Sea.

March 9: Ukrainian Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant lost all off-site power due to missile strikes.

March 10: Eight people have been killed and several others injured in a shooting at a Jehovah’s Witness meeting hall in the north German city of Hamburg.

March 11: One person was killed and five others injured in a blast in Afghanistan’s northern Balkh province.

March 13: The US, UK and Australia announced a trilateral decision that Australia would acquire conventionally-armed, nuclear-powered submarines.

March 14: Russia said that a US drone violated Russian military operations zone over the Crimean Peninsula and crashed into the Black Sea.

March 14: North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea (Sea of Japan), a day after South Korea and the US kicked off a large-scale military exercise.

March 16: The French government had bypassed the National Assembly (lower house) vote on the bill amending the retirement age in the country.

March 16: The Justice and Development political party nominated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the presidential elections.

March 16: The French senate ratified the highly controversial bill amending the age of retirement from 62 to 64.

March 18: Pakistan confirmed three “terrorists” killed during an operation carried out by security forces in the southwestern Balochistan province.

March 20: The Indian government registered its strong protest in a meeting with the US Charge d’Affaires in New Delhi after property of the Consulate General of India was vandalized in the US.

March 20: UK announced additional aid to the International Criminal Court to support its investigation into the alleged Russian war crimes in Ukraine.

March 20: The US announced USD 350 million in new military aid to Kiev to defend itself against Russia, whose military operation in Ukraine entered its second year.

March 21: The European Commission paid a second installment of 1.5 billion Euros (USD 1.6 billion) financial assistance to Ukraine.

March 24: The EU and US conducted a first ever joint naval exercise in Indo-Pacific, under the framework of the EU and US patrolling and exercising high seas freedom of navigation.

March 24: The US imposed sanctions on two people and six entities linked to the military regime’s atrocities Myanmar.

March 24: A group of radical activists in Denmark burned a copy of the Quran and the Turkish Flag outside the Turkish embassy in Copenhagen.

March 25: Russia announced that Moscow will deploy “tactical nuclear weapons” in Belarus.

March 26: Russian forces shot down 404 warplanes and 225 Ukrainian helicopters since the start of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine.

March 27: Türkiye summoned French Ambassador in Ankara Herve Magro to strongly condemn the hosting of YPG terrorists in the French Senate.

March 27: UK announced further sanctions against prominent arms dealer and aviation fuel suppliers in Myanmar, Sanctions to target enablers of air force bombing campaign against civilian population.

March 27: Six people dead while several others received injuries in a suicide blast near the Foreign Ministry in the Afghan capital of Kabul.

March 27: North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea (Sea of Japan), protesting South Korea’s and the US amphibious landing exercise in waters near the Korean peninsula.

March 29: The UK and Sweden signed a letter of intent for a new agreement to provide the British military with 14 Archer self-propelled artillery systems manufactured in Sweden.

March 30: Russia arrested an American journalist with charges of espionage and gathering confidential military information about Russian military-industrial

complex.

March 30: Pakistan affirmed that four policemen were killed in a blast and six others injured in another attack.

April 1: Pakistan announces the killing of four soldiers in a terrorist attack in the southwestern province of Balochistan along the Pakistan-Iran border.

April 2: The United States called on Russia to immediately release American journalist Evan Gershkovich, who was arrested in Russia on charges of attempting to gather classified information.

April 2: one person was killed and 15 others were injured in cafe explosion at Saint Petersburg, northern Russia.

April 3: India announces the killing of at least five Maoist rebels in a clash with security forces in Chatra district of Jharkhand state, north India.

April 4: India announces that six people were killed and 11 others injured in an avalanche that struck Nathula Pass district in the northeastern state of Sikkim.

April 5: Europol shuts Genesis website in a global security operation aimed at selling stolen accounts from users of the sites around the world.

April 5: Turkey announced the closure of its airspace to planes coming to and from Sulaymaniyah International Airport in northern Iraq, following the increase of PKK terrorist organization activities and sneaking towards that airport.

April 5: The governments of several German states announce that their public facilities were exposed to electronic attacks, led to shutdown these facilities websites.

April 6: Three Russian security men were killed in clashes with gunmen in the Republic of Ingushetia, in the Russian North Caucasus.

April 6: Azerbaijan expels four Iranian diplomats, accusing them of engaging in activity incompatible with their diplomatic status.

April 6: India and Japan agree in New Delhi to enhance joint defense cooperation, reaffirming their commitment to a shared vision for the Indian and Pacific oceans.

April 7: China imposes sanctions on the Hudson Institute, the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, and US officials in response to US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen meeting.

April 7: Japan extended its sanctions against North Korea for two years, with the aim of continuing pressure on Pyongyang to resolve outstanding issues between the two sides.

April 8: Germany announces expulsion of its ambassador Jan Christian Gordon Kricke, from capital N’Djamena, by Chadian government.

April 9: Pakistan announces the killing of a soldier and two gunmen in security operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in northern Pakistan bordering Afghanistan.

April 9: Russia announces that its forces have shot down 406 Ukrainian warplanes and 228 helicopters since the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine.

April 10: Air military drills between Indian and US air forces, escalates of tension with China.

April 10: Turkey launched the TCG Anadolu, which is described the world’s first ship that carries armed drones.

April 10: The Chinese army announces the conclusion of its naval and air military drills near Taiwan.

April 10: Four people were killed and 15 others injured when an explosive device exploded as a police vehicle was passing by in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province.

April 10: India and Vietnam agree in New Delhi to strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership, security and defense cooperation in a way that contributes to the maintenance of peace, prosperity and stability in two countries and Indo-Pacific regions.

April 11: Armenia announces the death of four soldiers and the wounding of six others in clashes with Azerbaijani forces.

April 11: Four policemen and a gunman were killed during a security operation in Balochistan province, southwest Pakistan.

April 11: The largest joint military drills between the Philippines and the United States (Balikatan) were launched as part of the two countries efforts to counter the Chinese insistence on increasing expansion in the region, especially in the South China Sea.

April 11: 100 people are killed in a raid by the Myanmar military junta.

April 12: The United States imposed sanctions on more than 120 entities and individuals in more than 20 countries and jurisdictions for their role in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, including facilitating the evasion of sanctions against Russia.

April 12: Austria adopts a new security strategy in the country in line with developments on the European and international arenas.

April 12: Britain imposes sanctions on people close to wealthy Russians and two financial middlemen from Cyprus, accusing them of helping their clients circumvent Western sanctions on Moscow.

April 12: India and Britain agree in New Delhi to enhance security cooperation and combat terrorism.

April 13: The United States announces the arrest of a 21-year-old suspected of being responsible for leaking a number of classified documents from the US Department of Defense, including intelligence information on a group of US allies, including Ukraine.

April 13: The European Union Council added the Wagner Group and RIA FAN to the list of those subject to EU sanctions for actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine.

April 13: Pakistan announced the killing of three militants in a security operation in the southwestern province of Balochistan.

April 13: Germany accepts Poland’s request to supply Ukraine with Mig-29 fighters owned by the Polish Army from the remnants of the East German Air Force.

April 13: The Council of the European Union Thursday adopted an assistance measure worth one billion euro (USD 1.1 billion) for immediate artillery ammunition

delivery for the Ukrainian armed forces.

April 13: North Korea launches a ballistic missile towards the East Sea from the Korean Peninsula.

April 14: The United States imposed sanctions on two entities in China and five individuals residing in China and Guatemala for supplying chemicals to drug cartels in Mexico to produce banned drugs fentanyl on the US market.

April 14: Norway expels 15 Russian diplomats from the country on suspicion of gathering intelligence while working at the Russian embassy in Oslo.

April 16: The US state of Alabama announces the death of four people and the injury of others in a shooting incident that occurred in Dadeville.

April 16: The Somali army, in cooperation with the Somali resistance, managed to kill aleader and several members of the Al-Shabaab militia in a special military operation in the center of the country.

April 16: The Iranian judiciary issued a 13-year prison sentence for the main suspect in the downing of the Ukrainian civilian plane and the killing of all 176 people on board in January 2020.

April 17: Slovakia delivered 13 Soviet-made MiG-2 fighter jets to Ukraine.

April 17: Group of Seven (G-7) reaffirmed its continued commitment to intensifying, coordinating and fully implementing sanctions against Russia and continuing to provide strong support to Ukraine.

April 19: The United States provides new military aid to Ukraine of USD 325 million that will be drawn from the Pentagon’s stockpile.

April 19: The European Parliament approves the creation of an EU Rapid Deployment Force outside the EU.

April 19: Germany announced the arrival of the Patriot missile defense system in Ukraine as part of German military aid to Ukrainian forces.

April 19: The United States imposed sanctions on an Iranian citizen and six entities in Iran, China, Hong Kong, and Malaysia for supporting Iran’s military programs and drones.

April 24: Pakistan announces the death of 12 policemen and the wounding of 55 people in a suicide attack targeting a police station in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa northern Pakistan.

April 24: India and China agree to maintain the security and stability of the common border areas.

April 24: The United States imposed sanctions on three people based in China and Hong Kong who it said provided electronic and financial support to North Korea.

April 24: The EU Foreign Affairs Council decides to impose sanctions on a number of Nindividuals and entities for committing human rights violations in Iran and for involvement in drug dealing in Syria and terrorism in Mozambique.

April 24: Russia announces that the port city of Sevastopol, located in Crimea on the Black Sea, was attacked by Ukrainian drone boats.

April 24: The United States imposes sanctions and visa restrictions against Iranian officials in connection with the suppression of protests that erupted in Iran after the death of a young woman, Mahsa Amini, while in police custody in Tehran.

April 24: Iran imposed sanctions on individuals and institutions in the European Union and the United Kingdom for meddling in Tehran’s affairs and contributing to support the sanctions imposed on Iran.

April 25: The European Commission announced the EU’s intention to provide a third tranche of its financial aid package to Ukraine, amounting of 1.5 billion euros (USD 1.65 billion).

April 26: Pakistan announced the killing of two Pakistani army soldiers in an exchange of fire with armed terrorists in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region northern Pakistan on the border with Afghanistan.

April 26: India announced the killing of ten policemen and a driver in an explosion carried out by Maoist rebels in the Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh state, central India.

April 28: Pakistan announced that three soldiers and seven militants were killed in a suicide attack and other violent incidents in the northern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

April 28 Britain announces the signing of a 1.9 billion pounds (USD 237 billion) agreement with Poland to supply British-designed air defense systems to Warsaw as part of efforts to strengthen Euro-Atlantic security.

April 28: Spain summons the Russian ambassador in Madrid, in protest of a tweet published by the Russian embassy in the Kingdom, which refers to the presence of Spanish soldiers in Ukraine within NATO.

April 29: Russia announced that a drone attack targeted a gas station in the port of Sevastopol in Crimea, which led to the blastoff of four fuel containers over an area of two thousand square meters.

May 2: The European Commission announced new funding of 22 million euro (USD 24 million) in humanitarian aid in Ethiopia as well as 3 million euro (USD3.2 million) in Kenya to support those suffering from the impact of conflict, displacement, drought and health issues.

May 3: The US announced USD 300 million in security assistance for Ukraine.

May 3: Russia said it shot down two drones launched by Ukraine of attempting to kill Russian President Vladimir Putin.

May 3: Iran seized a Panama-flagged oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz.

May 3: International Atomic Energy Agency reinstalling surveillance cameras and monitoring technologies at key nuclear sites in Iran.

May 4: Pakistan announced killing of seven teachers in shooting incidence in a school southern Pakistan.

May 4: six Pakistani soldiers and three armed men killed in exchange if fire southern Pakistan.

May 4: EU approved 70 million euros in aid for the armed forces of Moldova and Georgia.

May 5: The Council of the European Union decided to allocate 1 billion euro from the European Peace Facility as part of its initiative to provide Ukraine with artillery ammunition.

May 5: Five Army personnel killed in Rajouri district south India.

May 6: 54 killed and hundreds wounded in violent acts south India.

May 7: Seven people were killed after a driver ran over them in Brownsville, Texas, as eight people died and three others were injured after a gunman opened fire at the Allen Premium Outlets in Texas.

May 9: The Pentagon announced USD 1.2 billion more in long-term military aid to Ukraine to further bolster its air defense.

May 9: France and Japan agree to enhance cooperation between the two countries in the fields of security, defense and close coordination between them in international forums, especially in the Security Council.

May 9: Pakistan announces the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan while appearing in court in Islamabad.

May 9: China expels Canadian diplomat from its territory as persona non grata in response to a similar action by Canada against a Chinese diplomat.

May 9: US Justice Department Announces Court-Authorized Disruption of Snake Malware Network Controlled by Russia’s Federal Security Service.

May 10: Pakistan arrests former Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Finance Minister Asad Umar following protests that broke out in Pakistan against the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

May 11: Pakistan’s Supreme Court orders the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, describing his detention as illegal.

May 11: Britain supplies Ukraine with long-range Storm Shadow missiles.

May 12: Pakistan announced the killing of two soldiers and two militants in an attack targeting a security forces camp southwestern Pakistan.

May 12: India sends two warships to Cambodia as part of the Indian Navy’s effort to deploy its forces among the members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

May 12: French President Emmanuel Macron announced the release of two French citizens detained in Iran

May 13: Pakistan announces the killing of 6 security personnel, a civilian, and at least six militants in an operation to clear settlement sites in southwestern Pakistan.

May 13: Germany provides new military aid to Ukraine of 2.7 billion euros (USD 2.9 billion), thus doubling the value of its military support provided to Kiev since the outbreak of the Ukrainian-Russian war.

May 16: The European Union appoints a new head of its mission to Ukraine to reform civilian security.

May 17: The Court of Appeal in the French capital, Paris, sentenced former French President Sarkozy to three years in prison, including one year with execution, after convicting him of corruption and exploitation.

May 18: Britain and Norway signed a joint security agreement in London to protect maritime infrastructure, including those related to energy, communications, and submarine security, from any possible threats.

May 19: The United States imposes sanctions on more than 300 individuals and entities connected to the Russian military offensive against Ukraine, aiming to undermine Moscow’s efforts to avoid sanctions and limit its ability to manufacture and purchase weapons and expand energy production.

May 19: The European Council announced the European Union’s intention to impose restrictions on diamonds trade in Russian as part of the sanctions imposed on Moscow due to its war in Ukraine.

May 19: The opposition Jamaat-e-Islami party in Pakistan announced the killing of one person and the wounding of seven others in a suicide bombing that targeted the car of party leader Sirajul Haq in Balochistan province Southwestern Pakistan.

May 19: Britain imposes additional sanctions on Russia, including 86 individuals and entities linked to the energy, mines, mining, and defense sectors, as well as transportation and financial services.

May 21: US President Joe Biden announces providing of new military aid to Ukraine, of USD 375 million, to support it in its war with Russia.

May 21: Leaders of the Group of Seven (G-7) industrialized nations agree to continue their firm commitment to provide diplomatic, financial, humanitarian and military support to Ukraine.

May 22: Papua New Guinea and the United States sign an agreement in Port Moresby that allows US forces access to its airports and ports at a time of intensifying competition between Washington and Beijing in the Pacific region.

May 22: China has summoned the Japanese Ambassador to China Hideo Tarumi for ‘overhyping’ China-related issues at the G7 summit in Hiroshima. May 23: The United States and the Czech Republic signed in Washington a defense cooperation agreement between the two countries that seeks to strengthen bilateral defense

relations, strengthen NATO operations, enhance transatlantic security, and protect common interests and values.

May 23: The United States imposes sanctions on four North Korean entities and one individual for their involvement in providing revenue and providing malicious cyber activities in support of the Pyongyang government, meanwhile, South Korea imposes additional unilateral sanctions on North Korea in response to its illegal cyber activities aimed at financing nuclear and missile weapons programs.

May 23: Pakistan announces the death of six people, including four policemen, in an attack targeting an oil facility bordering Afghanistan, in northern Pakistan.

May 23: The European Commission announces the providing of 1.5 billion euros (USD 1.6 billion) as part of a total financial aid package for Ukraine for the current year amounting 18 billion euros (USD 19.3 billion).

May 23: The European Union announces providing of 10 billion euros (USD 10.7 billion) in military aid to Ukraine to support it in its war with Russia.

May 25: The United States imposed sanctions on the head of the Russian private security company (Wagner) and its main director in Mali, Ivan Aleksandrovich Maslov, as part of its procedures against the group, which Washington accuses fighting as mercenaries for Russia.

May 25: The Malaysian Ministry of Defense signed defense deals worth USD 2.3 billion at the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA) hosted by Malaysia every two years.

May 25: Iran unveiled a new ballistic missile with a range of 2,000 km and a 1,500 kg warhead.

May 26: Russia decides to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus and provide the Belarusian forces with ten Iskander aircraft and missile systems capable of carrying nuclear warheads, in addition to building mines for nuclear-tipped missiles.

May 26: Iran announces the return of Iranian diplomat Assadollah to Tehran after he was detained by the Belgian authorities in a deal for the mutual release agreement of nationals held in custody in the two countries through Omani efforts.

May 28: Austria allocation of two million euros to help Ukraine (USD 2.1 million) in the mine clearance process.

May 29: Malaysia announced that it had detained a Chinese ship docked in its waters without permission and was linked to illegal operations in the state of Johor, south of Malaysia.

May 30: The Office of Foreign Assets Control of the US Department of the Treasury imposed sanctions on 17 individuals and entities in both Mexico and China for their involvement in international arms proliferation for equipment used in the production of illegal drugs.

May 31: Germany calls on the Russian authorities to shut down 4 Russian consulates on its territory as German response to Moscow’s demand of 350 German employees to leave its territory.

May 31: The International Atomic Energy Agency reveals that Iran has exceeded the allowed storing enriched uranium by more than 23 times, in violation of the terms of the nuclear agreement signed between Iran and the six major countries in 2015 in Vienna.

May 31: The United States announces additional security assistance to Ukraine worth USD 300 million of weapons and equipment.

June 1: The European Parliament approves a draft law to increase European production of ammunition and missiles to support Ukraine.

June 1: Pakistan announces the killing of two Pakistani army soldiers in an attack by gunmen on a checkpoint in the southwest of Pakistan.

June 1: The European Union Council of Ministers approved the EU’s accession to the convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence (Istanbul Convention).

June 1: Japan and the United States agree to strengthen strategic coordination to respond to North Korea’s threats, especially with regard to Pyongyang’s launch of another military spy satellite.

June 1: The United States stops exchanging information related to missiles with Russia in accordance with the New START Treaty as part of legal measures announced by Washington towards Moscow.

June 1: The United States imposes sanctions on members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, others associated with it, accusing them of involvement in plans to assassinate American officials and Iranian opposition.

June 2: Austria announces the release of two of its citizens detained in a Tehran prison.

June 5: The United States imposes sanctions on seven people it accuses of being influential in a group linked to Russian intelligence who played roles in destabilizing Moldova.

June 5: Russia announces that Ukrainian forces launched a large-scale attack on the fighting fronts in Southern Donetsk region.

June 5: India and the United States agree in New Delhi to enhance defense and industrial cooperation between the two countries, in addition to a number of issues of common interests.

June 6: The United States imposes sanctions on three individuals and a gang from Mexico, involved in drug and arms trafficking, fuel theft and money laundering.

June 6: Russia announced the death of 71 Russian soldiers and 3,715 Ukrainian soldiers during battles to confront an attack launched by Ukrainian forces.

June 6: The United Nations opened a new counter-terrorism office in the Spanish capital, Madrid, to support efforts to prevent extremism and support victims.

June 6: Afghanistan announced the assassination of the Deputy Governor of Badakhshan Province in northern Afghanistan, Mawlawi Ahmadi, in a car bomb attack.

June 6: India and Germany agreed in New Delhi to enhance defense and industrial cooperation between the two countries.

June 6: Russia accuses Ukraine of being behind the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam.

June 7: French President Emmanuel Macron announces sending urgent aid to Ukraine following the destruction of the KaKhovka Dam.

June 7: The United States announced that two people were killed and five others were injured in a shooting incident in the eastern state of Virginia.

June 7: The United States expresses its satisfaction that Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency were able to reach an agreement to increase the pace of inspections, in the face of accusations from the agency against Tehran of continuing to violate the restrictions of the 2015 nuclear agreement.

June 8: The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) announced a new package of humanitarian aid worth USD 537 million to the people of Haiti.

June 8: Afghanistan announced that 11 people were killed and dozens injured in an explosion that targeted a mosque during the funeral of the deputy governor of Badakhshan Province, northern Afghanistan.

June 8: The European Union announced the providing of military aid to Niger and Nigeria.

June 8: The Malaysian and Indonesian governments signed two agreements to end longstanding maritime border disputes.

June 9: The United States announces new military aid to Ukraine worth USD 21 billion, including air defense and ammunition.

June 9: Germany announces the completion of all preparations for the air drills Air Defender 2023, the largest air drills in the history of NATO.

June 10: Britain announced urgent aid worth 16 million pounds (USD 20 million) to support the Ukrainian authorities in dealing with the consequences of the Kakhovka dam bombing.

June 9: Russia announces that it has informed member states of the Conventional Armed Forces Treaty on Europe’s its decision to withdraw from this treaty.

June 12: Russia announces that its forces have shot down 442 warplanes and destroyed 9,915 tanks since the beginning of the war.

June 12: Air Defender 2023 drills, the largest military activity of its kind in history launches in Germany.

June 13: India announced the killing of two militants by security forces’ fire near the control line in the state of Jammu and Kashmir, northern India.

June 13: The European Commission and the European Investment Bank agree to provide a guarantee from the European Union that will enable the bank to provide new loans to Ukraine worth 100 million euros (USD 108 million) for rapid recovery and to finance infrastructure repairs for municipalities and energy.

June 14: The Philippines announced the killing of an IS leader during an armed clash with an army and police team in southern Philippines.

June 15: India and Greece agree in Athens to enhance military, trade, and cultural cooperation between the two countries.

June 15: The United States imposed sanctions on two people from North Korea involved in purchasing components used by Pyongyang to manufacture ballistic missiles.

June 16: The defense ministers of NATO pledged to continue providing military and financial support to Ukraine.

June 16: The United States imposed sanctions on a Mexican organization active in smuggling illegal immigrants to American territory.

June 17: 40 people were killed in an attack by IS rebels targeting a school in western Uganda.

June 19: Britain issues legislation allowing sanctions imposed against Russia to continue until compensation is paid to Ukraine and the frozen Russian assets are granted to finance the reconstruction of Ukraine.

June 20: Japan provides USD 5 million emergency aid to the flood disaster following the collapse of the Kakhovka Dam in southern Ukraine.

June 21: The United States imposes sanctions on the Burmese Ministry of Defense and two financial institutions controlled by the military regime in Burma, which has been ruled by the military since the overthrow of the civilian government in early February 2021.

June 21: France announces additional donations to Ukraine of 40 million euros (USD 43 million).

June 21: The United States and India launch a joint system that will expand and develop the defense partnership of the two countries at technological, academic, and industrial levels.

June 21: Austria rejects the European Commission’s plans to allocate additional funds to Ukraine to finance.

June 21: The United States provides additional economic aid to Ukraine worth USD 1.3 billion.

June 21: Britain guarantees Ukraine loans through the World Bank by USD 3 billion, to be delivered within the next three years.

June 24: Britain calls on its citizens to leave Russia immediately due to developments in the security situation related to the military rebellion announced by the Wagner Group.

June 24: Pakistan announces the killing of a civilian and the wounding of two others as a result of Indian army firing across the Line of Control in the Kashmir region.

June 25: Britain announced that British Royal Air Force fighters intercepted 21 Russian military aircraft near the NATO border in the Baltic region over a period of three weeks.

June 26: The European Union imposed a ninth package of sanctions on seven individuals responsible for serious human rights violations in Iran.

June 26: The European Union Council decided to extend the orders granted to three European civilian missions in Libya and Palestine within the framework of common security and defense policies.

June 27: The US Department of Defense Pentagon announced a new military aid worth USD 500 million to meet Ukraine’s security and defense needs.

June 28: Pakistan announced the killing of three militants in a security operation carried out by security forces in northern Pakistan.

June 29: Violence broke out in France following an incident in which a policeman killed an underage driver who tried passing checkpoint.

July 2: At least three policemen and a personnel of Frontier Constabulary (FC) were killed in an attack by militants targeting a security check post in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province.

July 8: Russia’s Defense Ministry announced shooting down 453 Ukraine’s fighter jets and ruining 10,582 ranks since the start of military operations in Ukraine in February 2022.

July 11: Britain approved a new national security law to provide more protection against those who seek to conduct hostile acts against the UK, including espionage, foreign interference in the political system, sabotage, and assassinations.

July 11: The US imposed sanctions on Director of Serbia’s Security Information Agency Aleksandar Vulin, for engaging in corrupt and destabilizing activities that undermine the rule of law in the Western Balkans.

July 12: The US sanctioned 10 individuals and one Mexico-based entity for their alleged involvement in the Sinaloa Cartel’s vast illicit fentanyl trafficking network.

July 12: At least four soldiers of the Pakistan army and three militants were killed while five others received injuries in a militant attack targeting a garrison in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province.

July 11: The German government has finalized a EUR 700 million (USD 770 million) military aid package for Ukraine.

July 12: The European Parliament (EP) voted to approve laws that boost the fight against terrorism by enhancing information sharing between EU member states.

July 13: North Korea confirmed that it test-fired a Hwasong-18 solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) under the supervision of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

July 14: South Korea imposed additional sanctions on North Korea after Pyongyang launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

July 17: Russia affirmed two people have been killed and a child wounded in an “emergency situation” on a Russian-built bridge.

July 18: Indian police announced that security forces gunned down four militants in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

July 19: North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea (Sea of Japan).

July 19: Russian forces have taken control of the Movchanove railway station in the Kharkiv region.

July 19: India affirmed two militants were gunned down in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir while averting an infiltration bid.

July 20: At least four policemen lost their lives while seven other people received injuries in a suicide attack in Pakistan’s northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province.

July 20: A shooting incident in the city of Auckland, New Zealand, claimed the lives of three people, including the armed shooter, and wounded five others.

July 20: EU announced a new framework for sanctions on Iran in view of its military support to Russia’s military operation in Ukraine.

July 25: The US provided USD 400 million in additional military aid to Ukraine.

July 25: North Korea has fired two ballistic missiles into the East Sea (Sea of Japan).

July 25: The US imposed sanctions on 3 Mali military officials over ties to the Russian military Wagner.

July 28: The EU imposed sanctions against seven Russian individuals and five entities accusing them of distorting information and disseminating propaganda in support of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine.

July 28: Fourteen people were injured due to fragments of a Ukrainian missile that was intercepted over the southern Russian city of Taganrog.

July 30: At least 35 people lost their lives while over 200 others injured in the blast that targeted Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) political convention on Sunday in Pakistan’s northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

July 31: The UK sanctioned six individuals involved in the trial of Russian opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza, who is facing 25 years in a penal colony after the rejection of his appeal.

July 31: The death toll from the suicide blast that took place in Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) convention in Pakistan rose to 46.

Aug 1: Turkiye started an investigation regarding the armed attack on the Sweden Consulate in Izmir, wounding a Turkish employee.

Aug 1: Russian defense ministry thwarted a Ukrainian attack of droned boats targeting its naval fleet in the Black Sea.

Aug 2: US Metropolitan Police said a “bogus call” was made about an active shooter inside the Congress.

Aug 3: Turkiye announced that 172 militants have been killed in security operations over the past two months, most of them from the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

Aug 3: Russia downed six drones in the Kaluga region, less than 200 kilometers from Moscow, amid a surge in such attacks targeting the capital city.

Aug 4: Russian warships repelled an attack on the Novorossiysk naval base, located in the south of the country, by two Ukrainian unmanned boats.

Aug 4: Two US Navy Servicemembers Arrested for Transmitting Military Information to China.

Aug 5: A Russian oil tanker was damaged in a Ukrainian drone attack in the Black Sea.

Aug 7: US Department of Defense announced dispatching additional military reinforcements to the Middle East to support deterrence efforts in the Strait of Hormuz amid escalating tensions with Tehran.

Aug 8: ECOWAS mobilized 25 thousand soldiers for possible intervention in Niger.

Aug 8: Russia’s Defense Ministry announced shooting down 458 Ukraine’s fighter jets and ruining 11,185 tanks since the start of military operations in Ukraine in February 2022.

Aug 8: UK imposed 22 new sanctions on foreign military suppliers to Russia.

Aug 9: Turkish security forces in Istanbul arrested six people on suspicion of links to the so-called Islamic State (IS) and Al-Qaeda.

Aug 10: US Department of Defense announced establishing a generative artificial intelligence (AI) task force “Lima”, in efforts to minimize risks and ensure national security.

Aug 10: Russia thwarted drone attacks conducted by Ukraine on the Moscow and Kaluga regions, as well as Sevastopol port.

Aug 12: French police reopened Eiffel Tower, after it was evacuated for several hours due to a security alert.

Aug 12: Russia thwarted Ukrainian attack targeting Crimean bridge.

Aug 12: Russian troops thwarted wide-scale drone attacks launched by Ukrainian forces on Crimean Peninsula.

Aug 12: A Russian warplane crashed in Russia’s Kaliningrad region during a training mission, killing the two pilots on board.

Aug 13: One person was killed and eight others were wounded Sunday in a militant attack on a religious shrine in the southern Iranian city of Shiraz.

Aug 13: Six militants and two soldiers of Pakistan army were killed in two separate operations southwestern Balochistan and northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

Aug 13: Three people were killed and seven others wounded in a blast that ripped through a hotel in Afghanistan’s southeastern Khost province.

Aug 15: BBC reported three suspected spies for Russia have been arrested in the UK and charged in a major national security investigation.

Aug 16: US imposed sanctions on three entities tied to a sanctions evasion network attempting to support arms deals between Russia and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK).

Aug 16: US imposed sanctions on Lebanon-based Green Without Borders organization and its leader for providing support to Hizballah.

Aug 16: Nigerien soldiers killed and 20 injured others in an ambush against an army unit near the border with Mali.

Aug 16: Pakistani army killed two militants on the border with Afghanistan in North Waziristan district.

Aug 17: US imposed sanctions on four Russians it accused of being involved in the 2020 poisoning of now jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Aug 19: Russian Ministry of Defense announced that a Ukrainian drone had attacked a military airfield in the Novgorod region, and that a similar attack had been thwarted in Moscow and its vicinities.

Aug 19: A French soldier was killed and another injured in a traffic accident near Irbil City in northern Iraq.

Aug 20: Russia declared that Ukrainian air forces launched a drone attack on a railway station in the southern Russian city of Kursk igniting fires and wounding at least five people.

Aug 20: Russia’s State Space Corporation (Roscosmos) announced that its automatic lunar spacecraft (Luna-25) had collided with the Moon’s surface.

Aug 16: South Korea and UAE staged combined high-tech military drills, in efforts to boost bilateral military cooperation.

Aug 21: Australia announced that intends to purchase more than 200 Tomahawk cruise missiles from the US, as part of its efforts to enhance its long-range offensive capabilities.

Aug 21: South Korea and the US launched major combined military drills to bolster their joint readiness posture amid heightened tensions from North Korea’s missile tests and hardening rhetoric against the allies.

Aug 21: Russian Defense Ministry destroyed a Ukrainian drone attack on the outskirts of Moscow.

Aug 22: At least six soldiers and up to four militants were killed in an exchange of gunfire between security forces and militants in South Waziristan tribal district of Pakistan’s northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan.

Aug 22: Russia destroyed Ukrainian military boat in the Black Sea.

Aug 23: Leader of the Russian Wagner military group Yevgeny Prigozhin and a nine of his companions were killed when their helicopter crashed in Tver region, near Moscow.

Aug 23: Russia intercepted three drones in Moscow, one of which collided with the building of the Moscow City complex.

Aug 24: Former head of a German precision tools manufacturer has been arrested on suspicion of providing banned dual-use goods to the Russian weapons industry.

Aug 24: Pentagon announced training Ukrainians to fly and maintain F 16 fighter aircraft in October, at the Morris Air National Guard Base in Arizona.

Aug 24: South Korean military’s Joint Chiefs of Staff announced North Korea’s failure to fire a military reconnaissance missile.

Aug 24: US imposed sanctions against 10 Russians and two re-education facilities reportedly involved in the forced transfer of thousands of children from embattled Ukraine.

Aug 25: Thirteen warplanes and drones breached Taiwan’s air defense identification zone, as well as five naval ships were detected around Taiwan.

Aug 25: Russian air defenses blocked a barrage of 42 Ukrainian drones near Crimea peninsula.

Aug 27: Russian authorities confirmed the death of Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin in the helicopter crash.

Aug 28: Australian and Filipino troops held joint military drills in the South China Sea.

Aug 29: US provided a new package of military assistance worth USD 250 million to aid Ukraine, to defend its lands and protect its people.

Aug 29: South Korea, US and Japan staged

a trilateral missile defense exercise, in response to North Korea’s purported space rocket launch.

Aug 29: France affirmed the death of a special forces soldier in an anti-terror operation in Iraq.

Aug 29: Russia said that Ukraine launched drones against targets in six Russian regions, including an attack on an airport in the western city of Pskov, where military transport aircraft were reported damaged amid explosions and a huge fire.

Aug 30: Russian Defense Ministry destroyed a Ukrainian warship east of the Black Sea.

Aug 30: A policeman was killed in an attack by unidentified gunmen, while four wanted militants were killed separately in a shootout with security forces in Pakistan’s southwestern province Balochistan.

Aug 30: North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles towards the East Sea of Japan as joint military drills between South Korea and the US continue, according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Aug 31: US Department of Justice submitted to the Federal Register a notice of proposed rulemaking for firearms possession.

Aug 31: Seoul detected North Korea’s launch of two short-range ballistic missiles towards the East Sea.

Aug 31: Russia’s Federal Security Service repelled a Ukrainian sabotage group’s attempt to infiltrate western Russia’s Bryansk region.

Aug 31: At least nine soldiers were killed while five others injured in a suicide attack targeting a military convoy in Pakistan’s northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province bordering Afghanistan.

Aug 31: US sanctioned two individuals and one entity involved in supporting the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s (DPRK) Weapons of Mass Destruction Program.

Aug 31: Burkina Faso’s Authorities issued a decree to send troops to help defend Niger alongside the coup leaders, in case of any foreign intervention.

Sept 1: France confirmed one of its citizens had been killed and another jailed in Algeria, a day after media reports said two tourists were shot dead by coastguards.

Sept 1: Two Armenian soldiers were confirmed killed and three Azeri were wounded in clashes that took place in border areas between the two countries.

Sept 2: Turkish authorities stop two foreigners suspected of supplying the so-called Islamic state (IS) with military equipment.

Sept 2: Transitional authorities in Niger prepared to counter ECOWAS’s threats of military intervention.

Sept 4: A militant was killed and a police officer injured in an encounter in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir state, north India.

Sept 5: Burkina Faso affirmed 17 soldiers and volunteers assisting the military were killed during a terrorist attack in the northern region of the country bordering Mali.

Sept 6: At least 12 militants and four soldiers of Pakistan army were killed in an attack on two military posts in Pakistan’s northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province near the borders with Afghanistan.

Sept 6: US declared sanctions against commanders of the Rapid Deployment Forces in Sudan and accused the force of committing atrocities.

Sept 6: US announced additional security assistance to meet Ukraine’s critical security and defense needs, valued at up to USD 175 million.

Sept 7: US announced a new security assistance package to support Ukraine’s battlefield needs and demonstrate unwavering US support for Ukraine, worth of USD 600 million.

Sept 7: Russian Ministry of Defense intercepted Ukrainian drone attacks over several Russian regions, including the capital Moscow.

Sept 7: UK and US imposed sanctions against 11 members of the Russia-based Trickbot cybercrime gang.

Sept 8: US President Joe Biden declared extending the state of emergency related to the September 11, 2001, attacks.

Sept 8: President Joe Biden announced that the continuation of the national emergency with respect to Ethiopia for a year due to what was deemed as a “threat” to US national security and foreign policy.

Sept 10: At least seven militants were killed and six others with injuries following an exchange of fire in Pakistan’s northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, near the Afghan border.

Sept 10: UK Police confirmed that two men were arrested under the official secret act in March, one of them was a parliamentary researcher, amid claims of spying for China.

Sept 10: Russia destroyed three military speedboats carrying Ukrainian soldiers in the Black Sea, which Moscow claims were headed toward annexed Crimea.

Sept 11: Spanish volunteer killed in Russian attack on humanitarian convoy in Ukraine. Sept 12: US Treasury slapped terrorism sanctions on a family network of seven individuals and businesses in Lebanon and South America accused of financing the militant group Hezbollah.

Sept 13: Three Indian security officers were killed in a gunfight with militants in Anantnag district, in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sept 13: A “false alarm” bomb threat forced Spanish police to evacuate a building and briefly cordon off several streets in the center of Madrid.

Sept 13: Indian Army affirmed two militants and a soldier were killed in an ongoing encounter with the security forces in Rajouri district of southern Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Sept 13: Ukrainian forces launched an attack on a shipyard in the Black Sea’s Sevastopol port.

Sept 13: North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea (Sea of Japan), Seoul’s military said, as its leader Kim Jong-un was holding summit talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Sept 14: Russia thwarted a Ukrainian attack targeting Russian warship in the Black Sea.

Sept 15: EU imposed a tenth package of sanctions on four individuals and six entities responsible for serious human rights violations in Iran.

Sept 15: US, in coordination with UK, Canada, Australia and other partners, imposed wideranging sanctions on dozens of officials and entities in Iran, coinciding with the first death anniversary of young Iranian Mahsa Amini.

Sept 15: China imposed sanctions on two US defense companies due to their involvement in arms sales to Taiwan.

Sept 15: At least three militants and a Pakistani soldier were killed in an exchange of fire in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province.

Sept 15: UK proscribed the Russian mercenary organization, Wagner Group, as a “terrorist” organization.

Sept 16: Burkina Faso has expelled the French embassy’s defense attache on charges of involvement in subversive activities and was given two weeks to leave.

Sept 13: US State Department approved a USD 5.06 billion sale of 25 F-35A fighter jets for South Korea.

Sept 14: Russia thwarted a Ukrainian attack targeting Russian warship in the Black Sea.

Sept 15: EU imposed a tenth package of sanctions on four individuals and six entities responsible for serious human rights violations in Iran.

Sept 15: US, in coordination with UK, Canada, Australia and other partners, imposed wideranging sanctions on dozens of officials and entities in Iran, coinciding with the first death anniversary of young Iranian Mahsa Amini.

Sept 15: China imposed sanctions on two US defense companies due to their involvement in arms sales to Taiwan.

Sept 15: At least three militants and a Pakistani soldier were killed in an exchange of fire in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province.

Sept 15: UK proscribed the Russian mercenary organization, Wagner Group, as a “terrorist” organization.

Sept 16: Security forces thwarted an infiltration attempt in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the elimination of three militants.

Sept 16: Turkish airstrikes targeted and destroyed 31 PKK targets in northern Iraq.

Sept 17: Russian Defense Ministry thwarted several Ukrainian drone attacks targeting the outskirts of Moscow and other Russian regions.

Sept 19: The ongoing fighting between the Armenian and Azerbaijani forces, resulted in at least 25 deaths, including two civilians, and 138 injuries.

Sept 19: Azerbaijani forces launched a military operation to combat “terrorism” in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, aiming to restore constitutional order to the disputed territory with Armenia.

Sept 19: German authorities dismantled and banned far-right wing group with roots in the US.

Sept 19: US imposed sanctions on a multinational network of seven individuals and four entities based in Iran, China, Russia and Turkey and accused of supporting Iran’s unmanned aerial vehicle and military aircraft industry.

Sept 19: UK pledged to provide Ukraine with tens of thousands artillery shells.

Sept 19: US pledged to deliver M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine.

Sept 20: Several Russian peacekeepers were killed on when their vehicle came under gunfire in Nagorno-Karabakh region, where Azerbaijani forces fought a fierce battle against ethnic Armenian gunmen.

Sept 20: Azerbaijan announced a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh due to a request for the Armenian community in the region.

Sept 21: South Korea imposed unilateral sanctions on 10 individuals and two institutions involved in North Korea’s illegal weapons trade with other countries, including Russia.

Sept 21: UK accused five Bulgarian nationals, living in the UK, of spying for Russia.

Sept 22: Russian Defense Ministry repelled a Ukrainian missile attack targeting Russian Black Sea Fleet’s HQ at the Crimean port of Sevastopol.

Sept 23: A demonstration against police violence in Paris saw some clashes between protesters and police, leading to three wounded policemen.

Sept 23: US announced providing USD 325 million in additional security assistance package to meet Ukraine’s critical security and defense needs.

Sept 25: US signed a USD 2 billion direct loan agreement to support Poland’s defense modernization program.

Sept 25: UK trained more than 23,000 Ukrainian recruits since the beginning of last year.

Sept 25: US captured IS leader Abu Halil al-Fad’ani during a helicopter raid in northern Syria.

Sept 26: Germany raided five locations, in search of those involved in the smuggling of refugees into Germany.

Sept 26: Pakistan affirmed that at least three “terrorists” had been killed in a security operation in Pakistan’s northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan.

Sept 27: Azerbaijan’s authorities affirmed the death of 192 military personnel and 511 others wounded in the “anti-terror operation” that occurred in Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Sept 27: North Korea decided to expel a US soldier who has been detained after “illegally intruding” into the North in July.

Sept 27: Russia imposed sanctions against British political, military and media figures.

Sept 28: North Korea adopted a constitutional amendment to bolster its nuclear force.

Sept 28: US imposed sanctions on two entities and one individual for their role in undermining the peace, security, and stability of Sudan.

Sept 28: At least two people were killed in a shooting spree in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Sept 28: Burkina Faso’s military council foiled a coup attempt and arrested four officers suspected to be involved.

Sept 29: At least five people, including a policeman, were killed while 12 others injured in twin suicide attack targeting a mosque inside police lines in Pakistan’s northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province bordering Afghanistan.

Sept 29: At least 15 people were killed and over 50 others were injured in a suspected suicide blast near a mosque targeting a religious procession in Pakistani’s southwestern Balochistan province.

Sept 29: The death toll in the suicide blast targeting a religious procession in Pakistani’s southwestern Balochistan province rose to 52 while over 50 others are wounded.

Sept 29: Rotterdam shooting death toll rose to three.

Sept 29: UK sanctioned Russian officials involved in the elections held in Ukrainian lands.

Sept 30: Indian police killed two militants during clashes with security forces in Kuboara province, in an infiltration attempt.

Oct 3: Pakistani army said 10 gunmen killed in an operation in northern Pakistan.

Oct 3: Niger ministry of defense said 29 soldiers killed in an attack on an army post western Niger.

Oct 6: US government accused an ex-soldier of transferring defensive information to China.

Oct 8: US secretary of defense ordered USS Gerald Ford to head to the Middle East after Hamas launched its operation against the Israeli occupation.

Oct 9: US State Department confirm killing of nine Americans in Hamas operations on Israeli occupation.

Oct 10: UNICEF said hundreds of thousands of children affected by the hostilities in Gaza Strip, and were in dire need of assistance and protection.

Oct 12: French interior minister banned all pro-Palestinian protests, two days after allowing a rally supporting the zionist occupation.

Oct 14: Rallies held in Manhattan and London in support of the Palestinians and condemning the Israeli occupation aggression on Gaza.

Oct 15: US sent another US aircraft carrier to the Mediterranean as the Israeli occupation was planning a military operation on Gaza Strip.

Oct 15: An American man killed a six-year-old Palestinian in Chicago in what was described as hate crime.

Oct 18: Six airports were evacuated in France due to bomb threats.

Oct 23: EU approved a framework to impose sanctions on individuals and entities threatening peace in Niger.

Oct 24: EP committee said 35 million weapons owned by European civilians, or 56 percent of weapons in EU countries.

Oct 24: Russian forces downed 511 Ukrainian warplanes and 253 helicopters since beginning of operations in Ukraine.

Nov 2: International journalist federation said 25 Palestinian journalists were killed in Gaza.

Nov 3: Pentagon announced new USD 425 million in military aid to Ukraine.

Nov 13: UN lowered its flag to half-mast to mourn killing of 101 UN workers in Gaza.

Nov 14: Seventy people were massacred by unknown attackers in northern Burkina Faso.

Nov 17: UN stopped entry of aid to Gaza because of lost communication and lack of fuel.

Nov 22: South Korea suspended part of its military agreement with North Korea after Pyongyang launched a satellite.

Nov 22: EU extended USD 1.6 billion in additional aid to Ukraine.

Nov 27: US Central Command said Houthi militias in Yemen fired two ballistic missiles against a US destroyer in Gulf of Aden.

Nov 28: North Korea said its satellite took images of the White House, Pentagon and a US aircraft carrier.

Nov 30: Chemical weapons prohibition organization said Syria failed to destroy all of its chemical weapons.

Dec 1: US House of Representative fired Republican lawmaker George Santos because he was charged with money laundering and fraud.

Dec 2: Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said two of its advisors were killed by Israeli occupation attack in Syria.

Dec 4: Spanish police arrested two persons working in the national intelligence center on charges of leaking classified information for the US.

Dec 4: US Justice Department accused a former Ambassador of spying for Cuba for more than four decades.

Dec 5: US state Department imposed restrictions on Jewish settlers accused of committing acts of violence against the Palestinians in the West Bank.

Dec 6: Iran seized two ships carrying smuggled oil in the Arabian Gulf waters.

Dec 8: US vetoed a UAE-proposed draft resolution at the UNSC regarding escalation in Gaza.

Dec 12: US President Biden announced additional USD 200 million military assistance to Ukraine, and imposed sanctions on more than 150 individuals and entities accused of supplying Russia with materials used for military industries.

Dec 14: British Foreign Secretary David Cameron banned entry of Jewish settlers accused of committing acts of violence against Palestinians.

Democracy:

Jan 3: Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy failed to secure enough support for his bid to become House speaker during the chamber’s first round of voting.

Jan 5: Supreme Court of India stopped Uttarakhand High Court’s order to demolish around 4 thousand houses that would result in evicting around 50 thousand people mostly Muslims in Haldwani district of north Indian state of Uttarakhand.

Jan 7: The US House of Representatives elected Republican Kevin McCarthy as the nation’s 55th speaker after 15 ballots.

Jan 16: Germany defense minister Christine Lambrecht has resigned her position.

Jan 17: Vietnam’s President Nguyen Xuan Phuc announced stepping down, after being removed by ruling communist party in a wide range campaign to fight corruption in the country.

Jan 17: Germany announced appointing Boris Pistorius as the country’s new defense minister.

Jan 18: European Parliament elected in a secret ballot in Strasbourg Marc Angel from Luxembourg as its Vice President.

Jan 19: New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern resigned her position as prime minister and leader of the Labour Party.

Jan 22: Pakistan Election Commission announced appointing Mohsen Ridha as interim prime minister in Punjab province, after the government and the opposition failed to reach a consensus on the matter.

Jan 22: New Zealand Labour party elected Chris Hipkins as new leader of the party and the country’s 41 Prime Minister, to replace Jacinda Ardern.

Jan 25: Christine Carla Kangaloo won the election as President of Trinidad and Tobago.

Jan 26: The US imposed sanctions on Paraguay’s former president Horacio Manuel Cartes Jara and the current Vice President Hugo Adalberto Velazquez Moreno, accusing both of being involved in “rampant corruption that undermines democratic institutions” in their country.

Jan 27: US President Joe Biden appointed former White House coronavirus coordinator and president counselor Jeff Zients as the White House Chief of Staff.

Jan 29: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has fired Conservative Party Chair Nadhim Zahawi after an independent investigation into his tax affairs.

Feb 1: European Commission announced the appointment of Marion Lalisse as its new Coordinator on combating anti-Muslim hatred.

Feb 2: US President Joe Biden confirmed that the director of the National Economic Council Brian Deese will quit office.

Feb 6: EU Council announced extending the mandate of Sven Koopmans, EU Special Representative for the Middle East Peace Process, for two years.

Feb 7: UK announced the creation of four new departments, to minimize inflation, grow the economy and reduce energy cost.

Feb 10: The White House announced that Communications Director Kate Bedingfield will leave and be replaced with Ben LaBolt.

Feb 13: Candidates of Italy’s ruling right wing won presidency for Lazio and Lombardy regions.

Feb 14: Republican Nikki Haley, Former Washington Ambassador at the UN, runs for US president against former President Donald Trump.

Feb 15: Nicola Sturgeon has announced her resignation as First Minister of Scotland and leader of the Scottish National Party.

Feb 15: Nikos Christodoulides won the Cyprus presidential election.

Feb 27: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the Windsor Framework replaces the old Northern Ireland Protocol and provides “a new legal and constitutional framework” for the UK.

Feb 28: President Joe Biden announced appointing Julie Su as Secretary of Labor Department, to succeed Marty Walsh.

March 1: Nigeria’s ruling party candidate Bola Tinubu has been declared the winner of Nigeria’s presidential election.

March 7: Petr Pavel elected as Czech Republic’s president.

March 7: Vo Van Thuong elected as Vietnam new president.

March 8: In celebration of International Women’s Day 2023, IAEA Director General Grossi launched the “IAEA Lise Meitner Programme”, which provides scholarships for Master’s programmes in nuclear related studies for women.

March 9: The French Senate voted to raise retirement age from 62 to 64.

March 10: Belgian government banned its employees from using social media app (TikTok) on their work computers, tablets and smartphones.

March 10: Chinese President Xi Jinping was unanimously re-elected as president for a third term.

March 10: The French government resorted to the constitution to pass the highly controversial pension reform bill.

March 10: King Charles III granted Prince Edward Duke of Edinburgh title.

March 20: Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn dissolved parliament, paving the way for a general election.

March 21: Ram Chandra Paudel won Nepal’s Presidential election.

March 27: Scottish National Party elected Hamza Yousaf as its leaders and Scotland’s first minister, succeeding Nicola Sturgeon.

April 4: Japan announces the opening of a diplomatic mission to NATO.

April 4: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced the agreement of NATO foreign ministers on a multi-year initiative to ensure Ukraine’s ability to defend itself, providing nearly 150 billion euro (USD 165 billion) in support, including 65 billion euro (USD 71 billion) in military aid to Ukraine.

April 4: India pledges all assistance to Bhutan in order to help it achieve social and economic development.

April 4: The British Information Commissioner’s Office fined the Chinese social network TikTok, owned by ByteDance, 127 million pounds (USD 16 million), for failing to protect children’s privacy.

April 4: Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Jens Stoltenberg announces Finland’s accession to the alliance, becoming its 31st member.

April 4: A judge in the New York City suburb of Manhattan announced the release of former US President Donald Trump pending a case in a historic precedent for US presidents.

April 5: Italy and Spain agree their commitment to continue supporting Ukraine and to work jointly to amend the European Financial Stability Treaty and to address the issue of migration.

April 5: Jakov Milatovic is elected President of the Republic of Montenegro.

April 7: The United States and Brazil agree to maintain open dialogue and work together to promote stability, prosperity, and security in the Western Hemisphere.

April 11: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken appoints Matthew Miller as the new State Department Spokesperson, succeeding outgoing Spokesperson Ned Price to join the team working directly with Secretary Blinken.

April 12: The Belgian judiciary issues the conditional release of former Vice-President of the European Parliament, Eva Kaili, and orders her to be placed under house arrest pending trial in corruption cases.

April 15: French President Emmanuel Macron signed into law a controversial legal amendment bill to raise the country’s retirement age by two years.

April 21: The British Prime Minister announces the appointment of Oliver Dowden as Deputy Prime Minister, succeeding the former MP and Minister of Justice, Dominic Raab, who resigned after an independent investigation into official complaints that convicted him of moral harassment with employees.

April 24: Mohammad Shahabuddin sworn as president of Bangladesh.

April 25: US President Joe Biden announces his candidacy for a second term in the upcoming presidential elections in 2024.

April 26: The British House of Commons approves the illegal immigration bill, which allows the Home Office detaining clandestine immigrants and deporting them to their countries or to other destinations.

April 27: Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez is re-elected President of the friendly Republic of Cuba for a second term.

May 6: King Charles III Saturday was officially crowned monarch of the United Kingdom of Great Britain, Northern Ireland and other Commonwealth realms.

May 7: Slovakia’s Prime Minister Eduard Heger announced his resignation amid political crisis.

May 9: UK announced funding of 30 million pounds (USD 37.8 million) to boost education opportunities for women and girls in Southeast Asia.

May 10: Santiago Pena elected Paraguay president.

May 13: Austria and India have signed a comprehensive Migration and Mobility Partnership agreement to strengthen cooperation on legal migration and repatriation.

May 15: The United States has imposed entry restrictions on more Nigerians for undermining the democratic process during the African nation’s 2023 election cycle.

May 15: The Thai election commission declared that the opposition party Move Forward emerged as the victor in the nationwide elections.

May 22: Thailand’s Move Forward party and its seven political allies signed a memorandum of understanding to affirm a mutual agreement to drive 23 agendas once their coalition government is formed.

May 22: South Korea and EU agreed in Seoul to enhance cooperation between both sides in climate, health and digital issues.

May 25: President Joe Biden announced his nomination of Air Force chief of staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown as the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

May 28: Turkiye Supreme Election Council announced President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been re-elected as the country’s leader.

May 28: Spain’s conservative opposition Popular Party made significant gains in local and regional elections.

May 31: India and Cambodia agree in New Delhi to enhance bilateral cooperation in several fields.

June 2: the United Nations General Assembly elected Dennis Francis of Trinidad and Tobago as President of its seventy-eighth session.

June 5: Former United States Vice President Mike Pence has formally announced he will campaign for the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential race.

June 6: Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie submitted his candidacy for the next US presidential elections scheduled for November 2024.

June 7: Members of the new presidential government in Turkey took oath.

June 8: Members of the French centrist opposition LIOT group announced the withdrawal of a draft law it had submitted regarding canceling the amendment to the retirement system after very tense discussions.

June 9: Former US President Donald Trump announced that seven federal criminal charges were being brought against into the case of secret documents.

June 9: Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his resignation from Parliament following parliamentary investigation into events hosted by the Prime Minister’s Office during the health restrictions imposed in Corona epidemic.

June 11: Police in Scotland arrest former Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon on charges of mismanagement of donation funds belonging to the ruling Scottish National Party.

June 13: The United States said that former President Donald Trump is under arrest as part of the judicial procedures, where he faces dozens of charges in a case of secret government documents.

June 13: Negotiators from the European Parliament and the Council of the European Union approved a proposal on new rules to digitize the Schengen area visa procedure.

June 13: Russian President Vladimir Putin signs a law canceling of the cooperation agreement with Ukraine in the Sea of ??Azov and the Kerch Strait, which the two sides signed in 2004.

June 18: British MP David Warburton announced his resignation from the House of Commons.

June 19: The Election Commission in Thailand approves the results of the parliamentary elections.

June 23: The US sanctioned two Russian Federal Security Service officers who played a significant role in the Kremlin’s attempts to conduct global malign influence operations, including efforts to influence a local election in the United States.

June 26: Kyriakos Mitsotakis is sworn in for a new term as Prime Minister after winning the general elections in Greece.

June 30: The UNESCO announced the return of the United States to membership in the organization after its decision to withdraw during the term of former President Donald Trump.

June 30: Spain took presidency of the European Union for a period of six months for the fifth time in its history.

July 4: NATO Allies extended the mandate of Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg for an additional year.

July 4: Thailand’s House of Representatives elected by accumulation Muslim Wan Muhammad Noor, leader of Prachachart Party, as the speaker.

July 7: Dutch cabinet collapsed after the coalition parties were unable to agree on migration policy.

July 8: Iran and Algeria agree to cancel political visas between them thus paving the way for broader mutual cooperation.

July 10: Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev won a third presidential term.

July 21: Belgian Constitutional Court rules in favor of mosques in the Flanders in northern Belgium, to receive foreign funding.

July 21: Britain Conservatives lose seats in Selby and Ainsty, North Yorkshire, but narrowly held on to former prime minister Boris Johnson’s old Uxbridge seat.

July 24: Right-wing Popular Party wins Spain’s general elections.

July 25: China removes Foreign Minister Qin Gang and appoints Wang Yi in his place.

Aug 1: Myanmar’s ruling military pardoned jailed former leader Aung San Suu Kyi on five of the 19 offences for which she was convicted, after military overthrew her government on Feb 2021.

Aug 2: Trump indicted on felony charges working to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, which he lost to Joe Biden.

Aug 3: Former US president Donald Trump pleads not guilty to the criminal charges regarding attempts to subvert the 2020 presidential elections and disrupt the transfer of power to President Joe Biden.

Aug 5: Pakistan Former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested in Pakistani eastern Lahore city after a trial court declared him guilty of “corrupt practices” during his rule.

Aug 7: King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni issued a royal decree appointing Hun Manet as new Prime Minister following Hun Manet’s father, Hun Sen who ruled for four decades.

Aug 7: The military council in Niger closed the country’s airspace after the ultimatum for military intervention by Economic Community of West African States’ (ECOWAS) expired.

Aug 9: Pakistan President Arif Alvi announced dissolving the National Assembly.

Aug 10: UK imposed sanctions on former governor of Lebanon’s Central Bank Riad Salameh and three associates for alleged involvement in unlawful actions.

Aug 10: Transitional Military Council in Niger announced forming a new government by Prime Minister Ali Al-Ameen, a few hours before the start of ECOWAS summit in the Nigerian capital Abuja.

Aug 11: Britain’s junior doctors staged their fifth strike against low wages.

Aug 12: Pakistan President Arif Alvi approved appointing Anwar ul Haq Kakar as Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan after the dissolution of National Assembly.

Aug 14: Anwar ul Haq Kakar sworn in as the 8th interim Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Aug 14: Niger’s coup leaders set ousted President Mohammad Bazoum to stand trial on charges of high treason, saying that they had “clear-cut” evidence against him.

Aug 15: Former Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin was acquitted by the high court of four corruption charges.

Aug 17: Pakistan’s interim cabinet takes oath before President of Pakistan Arif Alvi and the newly appointed caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar.

Aug 21: Spanish King Felipe VI inaugurated the parliamentary blocs’ talks to choose the candidate for Prime Minister post following the July 23rd elections.

Aug 21: Bazoum’s former adviser Issa Agbola expressed desire to initiate military action to ensure a return of legitimacy in Niger and the president to office

Aug 22: Spanish King Felipe VI nominated the leader of the conservative right-wing Popular Party Alberto Nunez Viejo to be Prime Minister after the general election.

Aug 22: Thailand’s parliament voted for Srettha Thavisin to be the country’s next prime minister, bringing an end to three months of political deadlock.

Aug 22: Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who fled the country in 2008, returned from exile to face justice and a prison sentence of eight years from the supreme court.

Aug 25: Former US President Donald Trump voluntarily surrendered to the Fulton County jail in Georgia.

Aug 26: Conservative MP Nadine Dorries resigned from the House of Commons.

Aug 30: Gabon’s army officers announced taking power in the country, dissolved the constitution and annulled the results of the presidential election in which President Ali Bongo won a third term.

Aug 30: Gabonese President Ali Bongo was put under house arrest, and several government officials arrested on claims of high treason.

Aug 30: Leaders of Gabon coup named General Brice Oligui Nguema as Transitional President after overthrowing President Bongo.

Aug 31: US judiciary sentenced leader of a far right wing organization, involved in January 6 events, to 17 years in prison.

Aug 31: African Union’s Peace and Security Council suspended Gabon’s participation in all AU activities, after military coup overthrew President Bongo.

Aug 31: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak appointed Grant Shapps as defense minister, replacing Ben Wallace who resigned after four years in role.

Aug 31: Niger’s transitional government cancelled the diplomatic visas of France’s ambassador to the country and his family members and ordered expelling him.

Sept 1: France’s controversial pension reform comes into force after months of protests.

Sept 1: Singaporeans started casting their votes in Singapore’s presidential elections, after President Halimah Yacob announced she will not run for a second term.

Sept 1: Rwanda and Cameroon announced significant changes in their security and military forces, following the military coups in Niger and Gabon.

Sept 1: The Philippines rejected the 2023 version of China’s Standard Map issued by China’s Ministry of Natural Resources.

Sept 2: Singapore’s elections committee announced Tharman Shanmugaratnam won the presidential elections with 70.4 percent of votes.

Sept 2: Gabon ruling military junta reopened the country’s borders.

Sept 3: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky replaced Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov with Rustem Umerov who serves as head of the State Property Fund.

Sept 3: Indonesia introduced “golden visa” scheme to attract foreign individual and corporate investors, to boost its national economy.

Sept 4: Gabon military coup leader General Brice Oligui Nguema, sworn in as the country’s interim president.

Sept 5: New Thai government sworn in before Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn

Sept 5: Former Proud Boys Chairman Enrique Tarrio sentenced to 22 years in prison for seditious conspiracy and leading a failed plot to prevent the transfer of power from Donald Trump to Joe Biden.

Sept 6: Gabon’s Transitional President Brice Nguema granted ousted former president Ali Bongo freedom of movement and travel abroad if he wishes.

Sept 7: Gabon’s Transitional President Brice Nguema appointed former opposition leader Raymond Ndong as interim prime minister.

Sept 8: Russia’s municipal and regional elections kicked off.

Sept 11: Russia’s regional and municipal elections results showed a widespread support for the country’s ruling party, United Russia.

Sept 12: US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy called for a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, over his family’s corruption business dealings.

Sept 13: Niger’s junta renounced military cooperation agreement with neighboring Benin, citing accusations of deploying troops in preparation for military intervention in the country.

Sept 14: US President’s son Hunter Biden indicted with three federal charges.

Sept 14: Niger’s transitional government cancelled hundreds of diplomatic passports and released a French citizen.

Sept 14: Russia demanded two US diplomats to leave the country.

Sept 21: Niger’s detained President Mohammad Bazoum appealed to the Court of ECOWAS to be released and restored to his post as president.

Sept 21: US Senate approved appointing General Charles Brown to be Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Sept 23: Niger military junta imprisoned five senior officials from the regime of former President Mohamed Bazoum, according to an arrest warrant issued by the Public Prosecutor.

Sept 28: Biden-?Harris Administration hosted first-ever White House Climate Resilience Summit.

Sept 28: Slovakia prepared to hold elections amid Western concern about a shift in foreign policy.

Sept 28: US House of Representatives held its first formal Biden impeachment hearing.

Sept 28: Italy approved a decree allowing about 450,000 immigrants to enter within three years and work legally.

Sept 29: US House of Representatives failed to pass a short-term bill to fund the federal government for a month, increasing the possibility of a government shutdown.

Sept 30: General parliamentary elections began in Slovakia amid anticipation about the country’s political future and its positions regarding its membership in NATO, EU, and relations with Russia.

Sept 30: US House of Representatives approved, by a majority, an emergency bill to provide funding for federal institutions and avoid a government shutdown.

Oct 3: US House of Representative dismissed speaker Kevin McCarthy in a historic precedent which reflected divisions within the Republication Party.

Oct 5: European Parliament (EP) approved extension of custom preferential treatment for more than 60 developing countries until December 2027.

Oct 7: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan re-elected as president of the ruling Justice and Development Party.

Oct 15: Veteran US diplomat David Satterfield appointed as special envoy for the humanitarian issues in the Middle East.

Oct 18: EP approved a law enabling non-EU to apply for Schengen visa online.

Oct 19: Josh Paul, an official in the US Department of State, resigned in protest of sending arms for the Israeli occupation in a way that did not serve the interest of the US.

Oct 21: As many as 58 Hollywood actors sent a letter to the US Administration calling for cessation of war in Gaza, which killed thousands of people and injured tens of thousands others.

Oct 27: Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar was named Malaysia’s King for a five-year term.

Nov 5: Turkiye’s Republican People’s Party elected Ozgur Ozel as the new leader.

Nov 13: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak sacked Home Secretary Suella Braveman who accused metropolitan police monitoring pro-Palestinian rallies of being biased. Sunak appointed former Prime Minister David Cameron as Foreign Secretary.

Nov 15: Ten senior British Labor Party members resigned in protest of the party leader’s position over the war on Gaza.

Nov 16: Spain’s socialist party leader Pedro Sanchez won the parliamentary confidence as the prime minister.

Dec 7: Republicans in the US Senate rejected President Joe Biden’s request for funding for the Israeli occupation and Ukraine because it did not include demands regarding the security of borders.

Dec 7: Britain accused Russia of allegedly launching cyber attacks against politicians and officials.

Dec 11: The Indian supreme court upheld a government decision to end the autonomous rule of Jammu and Kashmir.

Economy:

Jan 4: The US launched the first-ever Strategy on Global Women’s Economic Security.

Jan 9: Malaysia and Indonesia signed eight memorandums of understanding covering shipping, export-import financing, green energy, and the development of the battery industry.

Jan 12: The US House of Representatives passed a bill aimed at restricting sales from the country’s strategic oil reserves to China.

Jan 12: The European Union’s Foreign Subsidies Regulation (FSR) entered into force.

Jan 13: The French Foreign Ministry signed two agreements with the French Development Agency to rehabilitate electricity infrastructure and increase food security in northern Ethiopia.

Jan 17: The European Union announced providing EUR 3 billion (USD 3.2 billion) for Ukraine as the first installment of the EUR 18 billion European Financial aid.

Jan 17: The World Economic Forum launched a global initiative to generate USD 3 trillion to protect the environment from the negative repercussions of climate change.

Jan 17: Croatia imposed fines up to a quarter million euros on economic entities that caused commodity prices to rise after the euro was officially adopted in the country.

Jan 18: The US announced providing an additional USD 125 million to support Ukraine’s energy sector.

Jan 18: The US Justice Department announced the arrest of Anatoly Legkodymov, founder of the Bitzlato cryptocurrency trading platform, in Hong Kong, on charges of managing illegal financial transactions.

Jan 20: US tech giant Google announced laying off 12 thousand employees, joining other major US tech companies in reducing staff by thousands amid growing fears of economic downturn.

Jan 26: The European Commission announced the launch of the Multi-agency Donor Coordination Platform to support Ukraine’s repair, recovery, and reconstruction.

Jan 27: Eleven countries joined the Americas Partnership for Economic Prosperity, a historic initiative to drive sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

Jan 27: The Republican-led House passed a bill to curb President Joe Biden’s ability to tap the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR).

Feb 2: The Reserve Bank of Australia announced it will replace the portrait of Queen Elizabeth II from its Australian 5-dollar note with a new design to reflect and honor the history of its authentic culture.

Feb 6: Italy provided more than USD 195 million to Ethiopia to fund development and infrastructure projects for youth employment as part of efforts to address migration.

Feb 6: Statistics Indonesia said that its economy grew by 5.31 percent in 2022, which is the highest rate achieved in nearly a decade.

Feb 8: Istanbul stock exchange decided to shut trading in stocks for five days, for the first time in 24 years, in the wake of the destructive earthquake.

Feb 8: UK and Italy signed a Memorandum of Understanding for a Strategic Dialogue on Export and Investment Promotion, adapting it to the ‘post-Brexit’ context.

Feb 9: Austria’s Ministry of Climate Action and Energy announced that Austria’s dependence on Russian gas had increased significantly at the end of last year despite Western sanctions on Moscow.

Feb 10: The US extended the status of Britain and New Zealand as countries exempt from the U.S. foreign investment screening program, as part of new extensions by Washington to the “Five Eyes” intelligence alliance.

Feb 14: Indian civilian aviation company Air India signed an agreement with the Airbus company to purchase 250 aircraft.

Feb 14: The EU announced setting a Working Group to look at using frozen Russian assets for the reconstruction of Ukraine.

Feb 14: The EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council decided to add Russia to its blacklist of non-cooperative jurisdictions on tax matters.

Feb 17: Austria and Germany signed an agreement to store large quantities of German gas in two storage facilities located in Austria.

Feb 17: Moscow said that Bangladesh has closed its ports to Russian ships due to Washington’s pressure on Dhaka in the matter.

Feb 20: Austrian bank Raiffeisenbank announced that it had received a US inquiry on banking and financial transactions with Russia, as it most likely violates the Western sanctions on Russia.

Feb 22: Websites of several Italian ministries, security agencies, banks, and companies have come under attack from pro-Russian hackers in response to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s visit to Kyiv.

Feb 23: President Joe Biden nominated Indian American businessman Ajay Banga to lead the World Bank.

Feb 24: The US issued a new round of sanctions against Moscow that includes doubling tariffs on most Russian metal products to 70 percent as well as on the mining and banking sectors.

March 9: EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson urged member states to stop buying Russian LNG and not to sign any new contracts with Russia once the existing ones are expired.

March 9: The Netherlands imposed new restrictions on exports of advanced chip-making technology.

March 10: US Authorities closed Silicon Valley Bank in California.

March 11: Rating agency Fitch has lowered the outlook for its credit rating for Belgium from “stable” to “negative,” referring to the increasing cost of an ageing population and automatic wage indexation, in addition to the Belgian government budget deficit.

March 12: US Treasury, Federal Reserve and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation announced “decisive actions to protect the US economy by strengthening public confidence in our banking system,” after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

March 13: Germany’s Federal Financial Supervisory Authority close Silicon Valley Bank’s branch in the country after the sudden collapse of the U.S lender.

March 13: UK government and Bank of England facilitated a private sale of the UK arm of Silicon Valley Bank to HSBC Bank, to protect the tech sector.

March 14: Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof stores planned to close 52 branches all over Germany, which would lead to more 5000 workers losing their jobs.

March 16: Several US banks decided to deposit USD 30 billion in First Republic Bank, amid concerns of new financial collapse in the banking sector.

March 17: SVB Financial Group, the company that owned the failed Silicon Valley Bank filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

March 18: India and Bangladesh inaugurated the India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline (IBFP) to transport diesel.

March 19: Swiss Federal Council approved that UBS Bank acquire Credit Suisse Bank, after the financial crisis.

March 20: UK signed a digital trade agreement with Ukraine, aimed at supporting the country’s economy and greatly enhancing the UK-Ukraine trade and investment relationship.

March 21: The International Monetary Fund reached a staff-level agreement with Ukraine for a four-year financing package worth about USD 15.6 billion.

March 24: The UK and EU officially adopted the Windsor Framework agreement that allows Northern Ireland to remain in the EU single market.

March 30: The US provided direct economic aid of USD 22.9 billion to Ukraine through USAID and the World Bank’s Peace mechanism.

March 30: The EU adopted a regulation that extends the EU member states’ voluntary 15 percent gas demand reduction target, for one year.

March 30: The EU removed Pakistan from the list of High-Risk Third Countries linked with money laundering and terrorism financing.

March 30: EU member states and the European Parliament reached a political agreement on the energy renewables law, that includes a legally binding target to “raise the share of renewable energy in the EU’s overall energy consumption to 42.5 percent by 2030”.

April 2: Kazakhstan decided to reduce its oil production by 87 thousand barrels until the end of 2023.

April 2: Russia announces that it will continue to reduce oil production by 500,000 barrels per day until the end of 2023.

April 13: The United States and Indonesia sign an infrastructure and financial agreement worth USD 649 million.

April 18: The European Parliament approved an agreement with EU member states to establish the world’s first carbon border tax, known as the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM).

April 18: India and Russia agree to enhance trade and economic bilateral relations.

April 20: The United States provides USD 1 billion to the Green Climate Fund, which funds clean energy projects, as part US steps in response to Climate Crisis.

April 20: The European Parliament approved legislation on rules in the European Union to regulate digital currencies (bitcoin) and electronic money tokens and to prevent money laundering.

April 21: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan launches an urban transformation campaign in Istanbul in which the government pays half of the cost of rebuilding old buildings.

April 24: Britain and the Netherlands agree to establish LionLink the largest electricity supply line in the world that crosses the borders of the two countries to enhance energy security in Britain.

April 24: The European Union and Norway sign an agreement to enhance cooperation in the field of clean energy and to enhance efforts to protect the environment and industrial transformation.

April 24: An alliance of nine countries at the North Sea summit held in the Belgian port city of Ostend, pledges to develop the North Sea into the world’s largest green energy plant, with plans to produce about 120 gigawatts of power from the sea winds by 2030.

May 1: JP Morgan Chase bank has acquired most stakes of the failing First Republic Bank that became the latest of the banks that failed to secure assets of the depositors.

May 2: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the discovery of an oil field with a production capacity of 100,000 barrels per day in Sirnak, southeastern Turkey.

May 2: The European Commission announces the adoption of exceptional and temporary preventive measures by imposing a partial ban on a limited number of products imported from Ukraine.

May 3: The World Bank selected Ajay Banga as President of the World Bank for a five-year term beginning June 2, 2023.

May 10: Austria announces a series of measures aimed at curbing inflation, by imposing higher taxes on energy companies to reduce their profits if they do not take the initiative to reduce prices.

May 11: The 42nd Summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) concluded in Kuala Lumpur, where the leaders of the member states pledged to strengthen the centralization of the regional bloc and make joint efforts to reach economic integration for the sake of achieving economic integration to deal better with crises and challenges.

May 16: The European Union and India launched a platform for coordination between the two sides in facing common major challenges in the areas of trade, technology, and security.

May 16: President Joe Biden has officially vetoed a resolution that would halt a Commerce Department rule temporarily suspending tariffs on solar panels imported from Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam as it is against American innovation.

May 16: The International Energy Agency said Russia’s oil exports rose to the highest level since its invasion of Ukraine to reach to 8.3 million bpd.

May 17: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan announced the extension of Black Sea grain deal has been extended for two more months.

May 18: Iran and Pakistan inaugurated a joint border market as well as an electricity transmission line.

May 25: The European Parliament’s (EP) Committee on International Trade voted to provide up to EUR 100 million (USD 107 million) in Macro-financial Assistance to North Macedonia.

June 1: India and Nepal sign in New Delhi seven agreements to enhance cooperation between them in a number of fields, including economy, energy, infrastructure, education, and communications.

June 1: The US House of Representatives approved by a large majority a bill on public debt ceiling until 2025.

June 2: The US Congress approved a bill to raise the debt ceiling, dispelling fears about the United States defaulting on its debts for the first time.

June 8: Britain imposes additional economic sanctions on Belarus because of its support for the Russian war in Ukraine.

June 8: The United States and Britain launch a massive partnership to deepen the alliance and economic security between the United States and Britain during the 21st century.

June 14: Britain announces an investment of 54 million pounds (USD 68.8 million) in supporting projects and research to develop artificial intelligence.

June 16: The United States announce aid to Ukraine of USD 205 million, including funding for shelter, food, drinking water, and basic services through international and non-governmental organizations.

June 19: The United Kingdom launches a new trade program to reduce customs tariffs on goods coming from 65 developing countries, saving British companies and British consumers more than 770 million pounds (USD 984.12 million) annually.

June 20: Austria leads European countries in terms of inflation rates, reaching 9 percent in May, while the rate in Germany was 6.1 percent and in Switzerland only 2.2 percent.

June 22: Director of the United States Agency for International Development, Samantha Power, announced additional funding of USD 260 million to increase support of United States’ response to the global food crisis that has worsened following Russia-Ukraine crisis.

June 22: The International Monetary Fund allocates USD 100 billion for development and climate change for poor countries, which was set at the Copenhagen Summit in 2009.

June 22: The European Commission allocates of 1.5 billion euros (USD 1.6 billion) as part of the financial aid program for Ukraine with a total value of 18 billion euro (USD 19 billion).

June 29: The International Monetary Fund agrees to grant Ukraine USD 890 million US dollars.

July 1: Spain allocated EUR 55 million (USD 60 million) in new additional support to Ukrainian small and medium-sized enterprises.

July 7: The Russian Federation reduced its oil exports by half a million barrels per day, similar to other countries, with the aim of ensuring stability in global energy markets.

July 9: EU signed a free trade agreement with New Zealand to expand bilateral trade cooperation.

July 10: China and the US have agreed to maintain high-level exchanges and communications on all levels in the economic field.

July 12: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board approved a nine-month Stand-By Arrangement for Pakistan worth about USD 3 billion directed at Pakistan’s economic reform program.

July 13: US provided an initial USD 100 million in response to the global food crisis.

July 13: US announced USD 74 million in additional humanitarian aid for Myanmar, Bangladesh, and the region.

July 16: Britain officially signed its Accession Protocol to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.

July 17: Russia refused to extend the grain agreement, withdraw safety guarantees for shipping and close the maritime corridor.

July 18: US provided an additional USD 250 million to support Ukraine’s agriculture sector, after Russia’s decision to suspend participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative that is hugely important in moving Ukrainian food to the global market.

July 20: EU extended sanctions that targets specific sectors of the economy of the Russian Federation.

July 21: India and Sri Lanka have endorsed a vision document for economic partnership, and decided to conduct a feasibility study for an oil pipeline and establish a bridge between their countries.

July 25: The European Commission announced paying the sixth tranche of EUR 1.5 billion (USD 1.6 billion) under the Macro-financial Assistance package for Ukraine; worth up to EUR 18 billion (USD 19.5 billion).

July 26: The European Commission approved EUR 5 billion Czech scheme to support large energy producers in the context of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine.

July 27: China has rolled over a USD 2.4 billion loan to Islamabad for a period of two years.

July 28: The European Commission approved a 246 million euro (USD 271 million) Dutch scheme to support the production of renewable hydrogen.

July 28: The Austrian gas conglomerate OMV announced discovering the largest gas field in the country for 40 years ago.

Aug 1: UK’s first drone delivery service for mail launched initially for three months.

Aug 1: Central Bank of Russia launched the Digital Russian Ruble, to help Moscow conduct foreign trade in the face of Western sanctions.

Aug 1: Fitch Ratings downgraded its US debt rating from the highest AAA rating to AA+.

Aug 3: Russia announced cutting oil exports by 300,000 barrels per day to ensure the oil market remains balanced.

Aug 3: The Bank of England increased interest rate for the 14th time in a row, to 5.25% as UK inflation stays high.

Aug 4: Italy’s industrial production decreased by 0.8% during June, on an annual basis.

Aug 4: Thailand hosted more than 15 million tourists in the first seven months of 2023, increasing by 384 percent as compared to the same period last year.

Aug 8: Moody’s cut credit ratings of several small to mid-sized US banks, following Fitch downgraded US debt rating.

Aug 9: US treasury secretary prohibited certain US investments in Chinese artificial intelligence for national security risks.

Aug 11: British economy saw a 0.2% growth in the second quarter of 2023.

Aug 15: Japan’s economic growth jumped at an annual pace of 6% in the April-June period, marking the third straight quarter of growth as exports and inbound tourism recovered.

Aug 16: UK official data showed consumer price index (CPI) inflation rate fell to 6.8 percent.

Aug 17: US mortgage rates surged, rising to their highest level in 21 years.

Aug 18: A container ship, which set sail from Ukraine’s Odesa port, reached the Istanbul Strait, after Russia’s withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain deal.

Aug 21: The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) lowered its one-year loan prime rate to 3.45% from 3.55%.

Aug 24: China suspended imports of all aquatic products originating from Japan starting to prevent risks from Japan’s discharge of nuclear-contaminated wastewater.

Aug 25: Data from the German Federal Statistical Office showed Germany’s economy stabilized in Q2 2023, after contracting slightly in Q1 of the same year.

Aug 29: China and US agreed to launch new communication channels between their commerce authorities.

Aug 29: UN allocated USD 20 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund to assist the growing number of internally displaced people (IDP) in need in Sudan.

Aug 31: France’s consumer price index (CPI) rose by 4.8 percent year on year in August, compared to 4.3 percent in July, according to the latest provisional government estimates.

Aug 31: US Real gross domestic product (GDP) increased at an annual rate of 2.1% in the second quarter of 2023, a slightly slower pace than the 2.4% initially estimated, according to data by the Department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis.

Sept 1: Data issued by US Department of Labor showed the US labor market remained strong despite the repercussions of the monetary policy approach followed for the second year in a row by the Federal Reserve.

Sept 1: UK house prices fell last August on an annual basis by 5.3 percent, which is the largest annual decline recorded since 2009.

Sept 4: Federal Statistics Office announced that German companies exported goods worth EUR 130 billion (USD 140 billion) in July, marking a new decline due to the global economic recession.

Sept 4: Turkiye recorded exports totaling USD 21.6 billion in August, with a growth rate of 1.6 percent.

Sept 5: UN released USD 125 million from its emergency relief fund to boost underfunded humanitarian operations in 14 countries around the world.

Sept 5: Russia extended voluntary reduction in oil supplies by 300,000 barrels per day until the end of this year.

Sept 5: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz opened the International Motor Show Germany in the southern city of Munich with the participation of the world’s largest car makers.

Sept 5: Japan has submitted a counterargument to the World Trade Organization (WTO) against China’s suspension of Japanese aquatic imports following the release of treated water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean.

Sept 6: US provided additional humanitarian aid worth nearly USD 163 million to Sudan and neighboring countries, in response to the urgent humanitarian situations there.

Sept 6: US announced Key Investments during Africa Climate Summit.

Sept 8: Japan’s economy grew in a slower pace than initially estimated in the second quarter, due to weaker-than-expected capital spending and private consumption.

Sept 9: UK and Singapore signed strategic partnership in the fields of economy and security.

Sept 11: France provided EUR 5 million (USD 5.36 million) for non-governmental organizations operating in Morocco to support quake-affected victims.

Sept 12: UK official data showed wages rose by 7.8 percent in May to July compared with a year earlier – matching the pace of inflation over the same period.

Sept 13: The White House warned that the US could freeze the Iranian assets again if Iran used those funds for purposes other than humanitarian transactions.

Sept 13: UK announced an initial package worth up to GBP one million (USD 1.25 million) for Libya to provide life-saving assistance to meet the immediate needs of those most affected by the devastating floods.

Sept 13: Bureau of Labor Statistics data showed annual inflation rate in the US accelerated for a second straight month to 3.7 percent in August, amid sharp increase in gasoline prices.

Sept 13: UK economy shrank more than expected by 0.5 percent in July, driven by strike action by NHS workers and teachers, as well as bad weather.

Sept 13: The number of company insolvencies in Germany increased by 13.8 percent yearon-year as the country’s economy has entered a phase of stagnation.

Sept 14: The European Central Bank raised interest rates to 4.5 percent, the 10th consecutive rate increase since July 2022.

Sept 14: Belgium allocated an additional 1 million euros (USD 1.07 million) in emergency humanitarian aid for Libya, after the devastating floods.

Sept 15: EU lifted the ban on Ukraine Grain exports to five neighboring EU countries – Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia.

Sept 15: Export from the European Union to the rest of the world, in the period of January to July 2023, rose to EUR 1. 49 trillion (USD 1.5 trillion), a 2.9 percent increase compared with January-July 2022.

Sept 15: China’s economic recovery accelerated in August as market demand improved gradually.

Sept 15: Türkiye’s Exports to Saudi Arabia jumped to USD 1.6 Billion in the eight months period Jan to Aug.

Sept 18: Italy revealed that local wheat prices have collapsed below the cost of production as a result of the flow of Ukrainian grain surpluses into European markets.

Sept 18: German Central Bank revealed that the decline of consumer performance, the weakness of industrial sector weighed on German’s economic growth.

Sept 18: EU allocated 5.2 million euro (USD 5.5 million) more in humanitarian funding to support Libya.

Sept 18: US announced additional USD 11 million in urgent humanitarian needs to support Libya after the devastating floods that hit the country.

Sept 19: US national debt surged to USD 33.05 trillion, the largest amount of outstanding borrowing by the Federal Government accumulated over the nation’s history, according to US Dept. of Treasury.

Sept 19: Italian exports were worth more than USD 350 billion in the first half of 2023 in an increase of more than four percent as compared to last year.

Sept 19: European Commission approved the creation of a joint venture by Baoshan Iron & Steel Co. Ltd. of China, Saudi Arabian Oil Company Aramco and Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.

Sept 19: EU annual inflation decreased to 5.9 percent in August, down from 6.1 percent in July, compared to a year earlier when it was 10.1 percent.

Sept 20: The ban on the sale of petrol and diesel powered cars has been pushed back from 2030 to 2035.

Sept 20: The US Federal Reserve keeps interest rate unchanged at 5.25 percent-5.50 percent, the highest level in 22 years.

Sept 20: US provided over USD 130 million in additional urgently needed humanitarian assistance to help people affected by the ongoing crisis in Sudan.

Sept 20: EU released USD 149 million of basic needs and livelihoods assistance to the women of Afghanistan.

Sept 21: Turkish Central Bank raised its key interest rate by a lofty 500 basis points to 30 percent to rein in inflation.

Sept 21: The Bank of England decided to hold interest rates at 5.25 percent.

Sept 21: US provided an additional USD 116 million in humanitarian aid for Rohingya refugees and those affected by Myanmar crisis in the surrounding areas.

Sept 22: EU mobilized EUR 500,000 (USD 532,000) in additional humanitarian aid to support those affected by the escalation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Sept 22: EU paid another EUR 1.5 billion (USD 1.6 billion) instalment under the Macrofinancial Assistance package for Ukraine, worth up to EUR 18 billion (USD 19 billion).

Sept 22: European Commission announced EUR 127 million (USD 135 million) financial support for Tunisia.

Sept 22: Jordan and Germany signed a soft loan agreement worth EUR 22.4 million (USD 23.87 million), as support of Jordan’s Ministry of Education in receiving Syrian students.

Sept 22: The United Auto Workers expanded strikes to 38 parts and distribution locations across 20 states.

Sept 22: Turkiye hosted nearly 36.7 million visitors in the 8-month period of the year.

Sept 22: China’s central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged at 3.45% for one-year loans and 4.2% for five-year loans.

Sept 22: US and China created two working groups to tackle economic and financial issues.

Sept 22: US, Mexico and Canada launched Joint Initiative to detect collusive schemes seeking to exploit the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Sept 25: EU and China bilateral trade in goods in 2022 increased by 23 percent year-onyear to the record level of 857 billion euro (USD 907 billion).

Sept 25: Following a strong increase in energy imports in the EU between 2021 and 2022, the scenario is different in 2023, with imports dropping for the second quarter in a row when compared with the same period in the previous year.

Sept 25: Russia and Egypt bilateral trading reached USD 6 billion last year, with a 30 percent increase than 2021.

Sept 25: EU offered an additional EUR 1 million (USD 1 million) in humanitarian aid to support floods victims in Pakistan.

Sept 26: Indonesia launched a carbon exchange market aimed at turning into a main player in global carbon trade.

Sept 26: EU provided five million euro (USD 5.2 million) humanitarian aid in response to the increasing needs resulting from the Nagorno-Karabakh crisis.

Sept 26: Joe Biden joined a protest outside a Michigan car plant in solidarity with striking members of the United Auto Workers union, becoming the first sitting US president to appear on a picket line.

Sept 27: British government approved the development of a huge oil and gas field in the North Sea.

Sept 28: Five economic institutes predicted Germany’s to shrink by 0.6% this year, compared to 2022.

Sept 29: Germany’s Development Ministry pledged EUR 81 million euros (USD 85.9 million) in support for the West African Economic Community (ECOWAS) for peacebuilding and economic development.

Sept 29: US revealed its plans to hold just three offshore oil and gas lease sales over the next five years, in the Gulf of Mexico.

Sept 29: Italian exports to non-EU countries recorded monthly growth that exceeded 7 percent with a surplus of nearly USD 3.5 billion driven by a strong increase in energy exports.

Sept 29: Austria’s inflation decreased to 6.1 percent, after it was more than 11 percent at the start of this year.

Oct 3: EP approved a new tool enabling EU to retaliate against economic blackmail from a foreign country.

Oct 4: Iran announced discovery of four oil and gas fields in three governorates.

Oct 4: EU announced it spent USD 347 billion on research and development in 2021, or 6.9 percent more than the year before.

Oct 8: President of Niger said his government cut 2023 spending by 40 percent due to international sanctions imposed after the army staged a coup.

Oct 10: Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said his government secured USD 45.6 billion in foreign investment.

Oct 10: EU provided USD 3.7 million in aid for victims of Afghanistan earthquake.

Oct 11: Britain provided USD 123 million worth of military assistance to Ukraine.

Oct 12: OPEC projected global economic growth at 2.3 percent in 2023.

OCT 14: European Commission increased by three-fold humanitarian aid to Gaza to USD 78 million.

Oct 16: EU global exports rose by two percent in January-August 2023 to USD 1.78 trillion.

Oct 16: Britain allocated USD 12.2 million to Palestinians in occupied territories.

Oct 17: Egypt and China signed agreements over industrial and renewable energy projects in the economic zone in Suez Canal worth USD 14.75 billion.

Oct 18: China’s economic grew by 4.9 percent in the third quarter year-on-year.

Oct 18: US offered USD 100 million in humanitarian aid for the Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza.

Oct 20: EU would send 54 tons of relief supplies for Palestinians in Gaza.

Oct 22: India sent 6.5 tons of medical supplies and 32 tons of humanitarian aid for the Palestinian people.

Oct 25: EU and Bangladesh signed a renewable energy investment agreement with a value of USD 422 million.

Oct 26: The Union of car manufacturing workers and Ford motors reached an agreement that ended some six weeks of strike, during which the union succeeded in getting a record raise in wages and incentives.

Oct 26: US announced new USD 150 million in military aid to Ukraine.

Oct 27: EU announced the departure of a plane loaded with 51 tons of medicine and medical supplies as well as educational materials for Gaza Strip.

Oct 31: Official data in Britain showed 38,000 companies expected to go bankrupt.

Oct 31: Turkiye and UAE announced desire to boost trade exchange to USD 25 billion.

Nov 2: Vietnam tourism sector realized USD 23.8 billion in revenues in 10 months 2023.

Nov 3: World food prices index dropped by 11 percent in October, the lower in more than two years.

Nov 3: France announced 37 tons of humanitarian assistance to Palestinians in Gaza.

Nov 6: EC announced USD 27 million worth of aid for the Palestinians in Gaza.

Nov 7: EC announced USD 963 million worth of grants and loans for Jordan, while EU said two planes loaded with 115 tons of aid flew to Egypt, and allocated USD 65 million in aid for Afghanistan.

Nov 8: Italy announced the deployment of a military vessel to treat the wounded of the Israeli occupation aggression on Gaza.

Nov 9: Belgium offered USD 5.34 million to the international criminal court to investigate war crimes in the Gaza Strip.

Nov 9: France allocated USD 85 million in aid for the Palestinians in Gaza.

Nov 10: EU sent six planes laden with aid to Gaza.

Nov 11: Moody’s lowered the credit rating of the US from stable to negative.

Nov 17: US president Joe Biden signed a bill over government spending until January.

Nov 19: India sent 32 tons of aid for the Palestinians.

Nov 24: EC provided USD 16.3 million worth of aid for Syria and Lebanon.

Nov 27: British Premier Sunak announced new investment worth USD 37 billion in many sectors like technology, infrastructure, and renewable energy.

Nov 28: US announced the transport of over 25 tons of aid for Palestinians in Gaza.

Nov 30: OPEC+ to cut production by 2.2 million barrels per day between January-March 2024.

Dec 6: France offered 600 tons of food aid to civilians in Gaza.

Dec 12: World Bank provided USD 20 million additional funding for emergency relief aid in Gaza.

Dec 13: Asian Development Bank projected 4.9 percent economic growth in Asian countries.

Dec 22: EU allocated some USD 226 million to support stability in Lebanon.

Sports:

Jan 28: Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus won the women’s singles title in the Grand Four Tennis Tournaments at the Australian Open.

Jan 29: Serbian Novak Djokovic won a 10th Australian Open title.

Feb 25: The 2nd Winter Children of Asia International Sports Games kicked off in Kemerovo Region.

Feb 26: Manchester United won the English Football League Cup, their first title since 2017.

Feb 27: Argentinian Lionel Messi crowned the Best FIFA Men’s Player 2022.

March 10: Spanish prosecutors filed corruption charges against FC Barcelona and two of its former presidents.

May 4: Napoli won the Italian Football League title for the current season after 33 years of waiting.

May 6: Real Madrid wins the Spanish King’s Cup for the 20th time in history.

May 20: Manchester City wins the English Premier League title.

May 23: The Spanish Football Federation announced that it had punished the Valencia club due to the racist insults directed at Real Madrid player Vinicius Junior by its fans, and canceled the red card that the player received in the match played in the Spanish League.

May 27: Bayern Munich crowned champion of the German Football League (Bundesliga) for the 11th time in its history.

May 28: Manchester City crowned champion for the third consecutive season in the English Premier League.

May 30: Galatasaray officially wins the Turkish Premier League title for the 23rd time.

May 31: The Spanish club Sevilla crowned champion of the European Football League for the seventh time in its history.

June 3: Manchester City wins the FA Cup after defeating Manchester United.

June 3: Paris Saint-Germain officially wins the French Football League title for the eleventh time in its history.

June 10: Manchester City won the Champions League title for the first time in its history after defeating Inter Milan.

July 16: Spanish player Carlos Alcaraz won the Wimbledon Open Men’s Singles Tennis Championship.

Aug 6: Arsenal beat City 4-1 in a penalty shootout to win the Community Shield at Wembley Stadium.

Aug 10: Asian Football Confederation (AFC) unveiled the official match ball of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, which is set to take place from 12 January to 10 February 2024 in Qatar.

Aug 10: FC Bayern Munich settled a deal to include England captain Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur.

Aug 20: Spain National Football team won the FIFA Women’s World Cup by defeating England 1-0 in the final held in Sydney, Australia.

Aug 24: Chelsea completed signing Brazilian Deivid Washington in a seven-year contract, for USD 21.6 million.

Sept 1: Portuguese Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo officially unveiled as newly signed FC Barcelona players, until the end of the season.

Sept 8: The World Rugby cup 2023 launched in 9 French cities.

Sept 15: Premier League club Everton announced owner Farhad Moshiri agreed to sell his 94% stake to American investment fund 777 Partners.

Oct 4: FIFA said Morocco, Spain, and Portugal would host the World Cup 2030, while Uruguay and Argentina would host the opening matches to commemorate the World Cup centenary.

Nov 17: FA slashed 10 points from premier league Everton because of violations.

Dec 22: Manchester City FC beat Brazil’s Fluminense 4-0 in the Club World Cup final, held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (KUNA)

