In a tragic accident, National Guard Major Mishaal Khaled Al-Qahs died yesterday while he was paragliding in Al-Wafra.

According to what a security source told Al-Anba, the Interior Ministry’s operations room received a report that a young citizen was injured while jumping from a glider in the Al-Wafra area, following which personnel from the Forensic evidence and medical emergencies rushed to the site but could do nothing.

The Deputy Attorney General has ordered an investigation into the accident.