A gunman opened fire at a bowling alley and a restaurant in Maine on Wednesday, killing 18 people and injuring 13. The shootings began early evening in the small city of Lewiston, sparking a massive police manhunt which is still ongoing.
Police there have told residents to stay indoors, as well as in Lisbon, Bowdoin and Auburn. They named Robert Card, 40, a firearms instructor, as a person of interest and described him as “armed and dangerous”.
Lewiston police said officers had responded to reports of shooting at two locations, a restaurant called Schemengees, and Sparetime Recreation, a bowling alley, which appear to be about four miles (6.5km) apart.
