Adeeb Ahamed, Managing Director of Lulu Financial Holdings, has been granted Oman’s long-term residency card for expat investors.

Adeeb Ahamed received the investor residency card from H.E. Qais Mohammed Moosa Al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry & Investment Promotion, Government of Oman.

“I am humbled and delighted to receive this honor today. I thank His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, the government and people of Oman, for bestowing this recognition on me,” Adeeb said, after receiving his residency card, adding, “Oman is blessed with a robust economy, and it has been a privilege to invest in its growth.”

Launched in late 2021, the Investor Residency Visa is part of the country’s economic recovery plan to attract global talent and boost investment to Oman, in line with the Oman Vision 2040.

Adeeb is a prominent entrepreneur whose investments have immensely contributed to the sultanate’s financial services and cross-border payments sector. Abu Dhabi based LuLu Financial Holdings – which has a presence in 11 countries globally, operates a slew of LuLu Exchange branches apart from digital payment solutions, in Oman.