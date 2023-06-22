LuLu Group, the leading retailer in the region opened its new fresh market in Kuwait. The new store which is also 13th in the country was officially inaugurated by Sheikh Hamad Al Jaber Al Ahmad Al Sabah, Royal Family Member at Jawharat Al Khaleej Complex in the presence of Yusuff Ali MA, Chairman of Lulu Group and other dignitaries.

Located in the heart of Kuwait City and in close proximity to landmarks such as Safat Square, Souq Mubarakiya and Kuwait Liberation Tower, the new LuLu Express Fresh Market is easily accessible from all sides and provides ample parking space for the convenience of shoppers.

The 25,000 square feet store features a modern interior and the latest concepts in premium retailing that offer customers easy convenient access, wide product range and quick service. It offers an extensive range of products, including groceries, non-food goods, fresh, chilled, and frozen foods, dairy items, fruits and vegetables, meat, and fish as well as an in-house kitchen and delicatessen. The store also features a wide range of health and beauty products, household items, home furnishing, toys, and luggage.

Also present on the occasion were Saifee Rupawala, CEO of Lulu Group, Mohamed Haris, Lulu Kuwait Director, Sreejith KS, Regional Director of Lulu Kuwait and other top officials.