Lulu Kuwait Director, Mr. Mohmad Haris, graced the launch ceremony of the highly anticipated Toyota Crown 2023, held at the prestigious Al Ardiyah-AlSayer Multipurpose Hall on 14th June 2023. In a show of support and admiration, Mr. Haris extended his warm wishes and heartfelt congratulations to Mr. Mubarak Naser Al-Sayer, CEO of Mohamed Naser Al Sayer & Sons Co., and Mr. Faisal Bader Al-Sayer, Chairman of the esteemed organization, on their remarkable achievement.

Mr. Haris, impressed by the unveiling of the all-new Toyota Crown 2023, expressed his admiration for Mohamed Naser Al Sayer & Sons Co.’s commitment to delivering outstanding vehicles to the discerning Kuwaiti market. He emphasized the importance of such collaborations in driving the automotive industry forward and commended the leadership of Mr. Mubarak Naser Al-Sayer and Mr. Faisal Bader Al-Sayer for their visionary approach in shaping the future of mobility.