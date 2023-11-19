LuLu Hypermarket, the destination of choice for retail shopping, is set to launch its mega Super Sale of the year for two weeks starting from 22 November. The fortnight of super sales promises unprecedented discounts and exciting offers across a wide range of categories, both online and offline, and across all LuLu Hypermarket outlets in Kuwait.

During the super sale festive period, shoppers can indulge in a shopping spree of items at amazingly tantalizing prices, including for mobiles, tablets, laptops, TVs, electronics, wearables, IT accessories, gaming equipment, home appliances, beauty gadgets, fashion, footwear, luggage, fragrances, eyewear, makeup, beauty, lifestyle, home furnishings, toys, and even everyday essentials such as groceries and fresh foods.

Highlight of the two week mega Super Sale will be on ‘Super Friday’ when a flat 50 percent discount is being offered on all product categories, enabling shoppers to purchase choice items at the best prices of the year.

In addition to incredible discounts during the Super Sale period, LuLu Hypermarket is collaborating with several prominent banks to provide credit card holders with exclusive offers and special instant discounts, making the Super Sale fortnight even more attractive and budget-friendly.

With an array of surprise offers and never-before prices, the Super Sale period is bound to make shopping at LuLu Hypermarket an even more exciting and memorable event, with the Super Friday sale being the pinnacle of the festival.