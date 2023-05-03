Lulu Hypermarket Kuwait joined the South African Embassy in Kuwait to celebrate the South African National Day on May 2, 2023. The event was held at the Salwa Sabah Al Ahmad Ballroom at Marina Hotel.

During this occasion The Embassy in Kuwait organized an exhibition to showcase the various South African products available in Kuwait. Lulu Hypermarket attended the exhibition and showcased its range of imported South African products.

Lulu Hypermarket Kuwait has its own procurement sourcing center in South Africa, which allows them to import more than 1000 South African products from over 100 brands. These products include groceries, fresh produce, and many other items.

On this occasion, Mohamed Haris, the Director of Lulu Hypermarket Kuwait, conveyed his national day wishes to the Ambassador of the republic of south Africa to Kuwait H.E. Dr. Manelisi Genge . The participation of Lulu Hypermarket in the event was well-received by attendees, who appreciated the opportunity to learn more about South African products available in Kuwait.

Commenting on the event, Director said, “We are honored to be a part of the South African National Day celebrations in Kuwait. At Lulu Hypermarket, we are committed to providing our customers with high-quality products from around the world. Our procurement product sourcing center in South Africa allows us to import a wide range of South African products, which are popular with our customers in Kuwait.”

The participation of Lulu Hypermarket Kuwait in the South African National Day celebrations highlights the growing cultural and economic ties between South Africa and Kuwait. With its extensive range of imported South African products, Lulu Hypermarket Kuwait is playing an important role in promoting trade and commerce between the two countries.