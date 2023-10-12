To mark Spain’s National Day, LuLu Hypermarket, the prominent retail chain in the region, organized an enticing ‘Taste of Spain’ promotion, running from October 11th to October 17th across all its branches in Kuwait.

The week-long promotion was inaugurated on 11 October at the LuLu Qurain outlet by the Spainish Ambassador, H.E. Miguel Moro Aguilar, along with LuLu Kuwait’s top management. A major draw of the event was the amazing offers on all Spanish-branded products.

The inauguration also witnessed a lively performance by a talented Spanish music band, and an energetic display of traditional dances by a special dance troupe. Attractive displays and cutouts of traditional Spanish monuments,and large creative displays of Spanish products, as well as a decor that reflected Spanish themes, added to the promotional atmosphere.

Other highlights of the seven-day Spanish product festival included food stalls selling delicious Spanish street-food, and free food sampling booths that offered a taste of various Spanish dishes.

1 of 14

Among the prime products offered at very special prices were items from leading Spanish brands, including Acanto Botanikal Olive Oil, Mueloliva Olive Oil, and Hutesa Olive that showcased the variety and richness of Spanish olive cultivation. Along with the superb olive oils, other exemplary items were the Cloudem sparkling beverages that offered a refreshingly fizzy touch to any occasion, as well as the renowned Spanish Gullon Biscuits. And, from the realm of spices was the Taj Mahal Saffron, which stands as a symbol of Spain’s culinary heritage, with its exquisite aroma and vibrant color elevating dishes to new heights.

The ‘Taste of Spain’ promotion, which left shoppers with a new-found appreciation for Spanish products, once again highlighted LuLu Hypermarket’s commitment to stocking its shelves with some of the finest products from around the world at very competitive prices.