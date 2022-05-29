LuLu Hypermarket, by far the foremost retailer in Kuwait and the region, launched its ‘Lulu British Food Week 2022’ shopping festival with a full slate of promotions and offers on British foods and goods.

The festival was inaugurated on 28 May at lulu hypermarket qurain outlet, by the Ambassador of the United Kingdom H.E. Belinda Lewis in the presence of top management officials of LuLu Hypermarket in Kuwait and a large gathering of shoppers and well-wishers of the brand.

A highlight of the inauguration ceremony was a reverberating performance by a special music band from the UK that riveted guests and shoppers with its high energy lively beats.

Adding to the gaiety and vibrancy of the week-long festival, and in keeping with the event’s theme of ‘British Food Week’, all outlets of LuLu Hypermarket feature large cut out displays of iconic British monuments that underline the rich tradition and heritage of the United Kingdom.

The ‘Best of British 2022’, which runs from 28 May to 3 June at all LuLu Hypermarket branches in Kuwait, provides promotions and special offers on a slew of branded British products throughout the festival period.

Among the British products on special offer are items from leading brands such as: Baker Street, Billington S, Biona, Birds Eye, Bisto, Blue Dragon, Branston, Coldpress, Comfort, Costa S, Delamere, Doves Farm, Groovy Food, Heinz, Heinz Imp, Ice King, Infinity Foods, Johnwest, Kingdom, Minvita, Nescafe Imp, Onken, Rachel S, Rowse, Saxa, Soysolei, Specialite Locale, St Pierre, The Berry, Tropicana, Vimto, Walkers, and Warrior Crunch among others.

The ‘British Food Week 2022’ is yet another initiative by LuLu Hypermarket to bring the best of products from around the world to customers in Kuwait, and to provide them with exceptional value with extremely competitive prices.