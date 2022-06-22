In a step designed to strengthen and consolidate its premier presence in the e- commerce segment in Kuwait, LuLu Hypermarket, the leading retailer in the region, launched its largest fulfillment-center in Kuwait on 22 June at the Agility Logistics Park in Doha area.

The center was inaugurated by Municipal Council member Abdullah Al-Enezi , along with Directors of Procurement, and Retail Operations at Lulu Group International, Mujeeb Rehman Theparambil and Shabu Abdul Majeed respectively. The event was held in the presence of top management of LuLu Hypermarket Kuwait, the CEO Kuwait and GCC of Agility Logistics Park Nadeer Sakeen, and a large gathering of shoppers and well-wishers, as well as leading online bloggers and social media influencers.

1 of 6

The LuLu Fulfillment Center, which will serve as the logistics hub for the hypermarket’s growing e-commerce activity in Kuwait, is expected to enhance the world-class online shopping experience for customers in the country.

Occupying an area of over 80,000 square-feet at the Agility Logistic Park, Doha, the Center is equipped with the latest in storage systems and smart warehousing technologies that help receive, organize and store all product categories, from fresh and frozen foods to other non-grocery products. It has an expansive and modern fleet with capability to meet the widest possible range of customer demands. The facility will act as an exclusive fulfillment centre for the entire spectrum of online transactions will serve as the logistics hub for the Group’s growing e-commerce activity in Kuwait.

The cutting-edge solutions employed at the logistics center assists in the safe, rapid and efficient dispatch of items to fulfill online customer requests. Operations of the center is also supported by a large fleet of specialized transport vehicles equipped with temperature-controlled compartments that ensure the quality and freshness of foods transported from the center to customers’ doors.

The LuLu Fulfillment Center is expected to further boost the leadership role that the brand enjoys in the local and regional retail space.