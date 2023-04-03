LuLu Hypermarket Kuwait hosted an event to mark World Autism Awareness Day on 2 April at the hypermarket’s Al-Qurain outlet, to raise awareness about autism and lend support to autistic individuals and their families.

The event featured a range of activities, including kids games and interactive workshops designed specifically for children with autism. In addition, several products and services were showcased that cater to the unique needs of individuals with autism.

In a statement on the occasion, LuLu Hypermarket Kuwait said it is committed to social responsibility and community engagement, and recognizes the importance of creating a society that is supportive and inclusive of individuals with autism. By hosting the Autism Awareness Day, LuLu Hypermarket aims to promote greater understanding of autism, and to encourage the public to support those with autism.

The event was well-received by the community, with many attendees expressing their gratitude to the hypermarket for the opportunity to learn more about autism and to connect with others in the autistic community. LuLu Hypermarket Kuwait also said it plans to continue its efforts to support individuals with autism and their families in the future.