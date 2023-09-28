LuLu Hypermarket, the regional leader in retailing, launched its World Food Festival promotion, which runs from 27 September to 3 October at all outlets of the hypermarket in Kuwait.

The week-long celebration of food products from around the world was inaugurated on 27 September at the AlRai outlet by renowned Indian film actress Rajisha Vijayan and popular Arabic chef in Kuwait, Mimi Murad, along with top management of LuLu Kuwait and representatives of the event’s sponsors.

The inaugural event was made even more exciting with a ‘Taste & Win’ competition that pitted the culinary talents of nearly 50 contestants. The first-place winner was awarded a gift voucher worth KD100, while the second and third place winners were presented with gift vouchers worth KD75 and KD 50 respectively. All other participants in the contest received consolation prizes. Special prizes were also awarded to all contestants by the well-known mobile brand, Honor.

The World Food Festival witnessed amazing promotional offers and ‘never-before’ discounts on a wide array of food products from all food brands. Throughout the promotional week, LuLu Hypermarket outlets also held several exciting activities, promotions and displays of culinary feats that ensured a steady footfall of shoppers to these venues.

Some of the crowd-pulling events included, cutting the longest shawarma at the LuLu Fahaheel branch on 27 September; X’mas cake mixing ceremony on 27 September at the LuLu Dajeej outlet; the ‘Mega Loaded Fries’ at LuLu Qurain on 28 September; and a live cooking demo by Arabic chef Mimi Murad at the LuLu Qurain outlet on 28 September.

Other exciting activities during LuLu World Food Festival were the multiple cookery contests, and the special food stalls and sampling counters set up at all outlets that offered visitors a chance to taste an array of dishes from around the world, and to buy their desired dishes. Another attraction of the food festival was the Indian street food stalls that offered authentic Indian fast foods, as well as several food-themed designs, decorations, cutouts and creative food displays that added to the allure of the week-long celebration of foods from all over the world.

The main sponsors of the event were Alwazzan, Bayara, IFFCO, Tiffany, Kitco, Alpro, Americana, Arla, Majdi, Nestle, Seara, Kenwood, Panasonic, Samsung, Black + Decker and Honor.

The World Food Festival reiterated LuLu Hypermarket’s commitment to provide shoppers with a world-class shopping experience that offers the finest products from around the world at highly competitive prices.

