LuLu Hypermarket, the leading retailer in the region, launched its much-anticipated sale of the year, ‘Super Friday’, on 22 November at all its outlets in Kuwait. The super sale that runs till 28 November offers shoppers a one-time opportunity to avail of a flat 50 percent off on selected products across all categories.

The sale includes amazing deals on mobiles, tablets, TVs, laptops, electronics, wearables, IT accessories, gaming products, home appliances, beauty gadgets, fashion items, footwear, luggage, fragrances, eyewear, makeup, beauty and lifestyle products, home furnishings and toys. In addition, all supermarket categories, including groceries, fresh foods, fruits and vegetables, fish, meat, and frozen and dairy products are being offered at special prices during the Super Friday sale.

Some of the major sales highlights during the week-long campaign are a 24-hour super sale, one day wonders, price match guarantee, super saver hours and midnight sale with up to 80 percent off. Additionally, there will be in-store exclusive deals, hourly offers, big brands sale, Super Day with a flat 50 percent off on Friday 24 November, and morning madness where customers can shop early and save more from 9am to 12 noon.

To make the Super Friday sale even more superb there are special deals on the popular Ikon brand products at never-before prices. For added convenience of customers, the hypermarket is also offering all promotions both online and offline.

In addition to discounts, LuLu is also offering extra value-added services, including free deliveries, extended warranties, free installation, easy credit installment schemes, and more. Furthermore, customers can enjoy exclusive bank offers with instant discounts through credit cards.

To maintain the exciting Super Friday tempo, the hypermarket has also organized several amazing activities such as live deals, spin-the-wheel to win a prize, and a mystery box option for customers who shop for KD80 or above, which enables them to open a mystery box and win the super prize inside the box.

Super Friday, which is LuLu Hypermarket’s own version of the Black Friday super sale period , provides an opportunity for shoppers in Kuwait to avail of amazing discounts and rock-bottom prices on items they had put-off purchasing earlier while also enjoying additional benefits, and engaging in activities that ensure shopping at LuLu Hypermarket always remains an exciting experience.