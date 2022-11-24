LuLu Hypermarket, the leading retailer in the region and the destination of choice for discerning shoppers, launched the ‘LuLu Super Friday’ promotion that runs from 23 November to 3 December across all outlets of the hypermarket in Kuwait.

The week-long event was inaugurated on 23 November at the Al-Qurain branch by the popular social media sensation dr_kholodii, in the presence of the top management of LuLu Hypermarket, along with a large gathering of customers and well-wishers of the brand.

The ‘Super Friday’ promotion features an amazing range of offers and discounts on an array of world-class products for shoppers to choose from, including super-special deals of up to 75 percent discount on select items in all categories, such as electronics, mobile phones, IT equipment, home appliances, fashion, footwear, luggage, toys, household, fragrance, eyewear, and cosmetics among others.

“Buy Hisense & win” contest grand raffle draw winners awarded WORLD CUP QATAR 2022 Semi Final tickets.

The ‘Super Friday’ promotion reiterates LuLu Hypermarket’s continued commitment to provide shoppers with an unrivaled shopping experience , while offering high-quality products from around the world at exceedingly competitive prices.