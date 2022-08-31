LuLu Hypermarket, the retailer of choice for discerning buyers in Kuwait, is celebrating Onam 2022, one of the main cultural festivals of Kerala, India, with a spate of amazing special discounts and promotional offers.

The traditional ten-day Onam festival, often referred to as ‘PonnOnam’ or ‘Golden Onam’, is being celebrated across all outlets of the hypermarket with colorful competitions and captivating programs, along with alluring dishes prepared especially for the festival being a highlight during the promotion .

A delightful array of dishes will feature in the main ‘Onam sadiya’ menu that will be available from 7 September at all outlets of LuLu Hypermarket, along with a variety of irresistible ‘payasams’ (sweet porridges) at very special prices that will be available a day ahead, from 3 September onwards. In addition, Onam flowers imported specifically for the occasion will also be available at all LuLu stores.

Onam festival is also marked with the purchase of new garments and to cater to this need LuLu Hypermarket has arranged one-time special offers on a range of clothing outfits. Stylish sarees and churidars are available with a KD5 free LuLu Shopping voucher on every KD10 worth of purchase, while a variety of curated ethnic wear ‘dhawanis’ will be offered exclusively through LuLu outlets.

Underscoring the cultural aspects of the Onam festival, there will be a slew of programs arranged to engage shoppers throughout the ‘PonnOnam’ period. This includes a variety of cultural programs at the AlRai outlet on 8 September that will be accented with a distinctive ‘chenda melam’ performance on traditional drums to welcome ‘Maveli’, the festival’s mascot. A dazzling fashion show of kids in traditional Onam outfits will also be held on 8 September at the AlRai branch.

Adding to the festivities, on 9 September there will be a spirited ‘vadamvali’ (tug of war) competition between selected teams at the AlRai outlet. On 10 September, the last day of the PonnOnam festivities, the AlRai store will again witness a ‘pookalam’ (floral designs) competition, which will display the talents of competitors in arranging flowers in various geometric designs. Also, on the same day and venue, a ‘payasa mela’ (payasam cooking) competition will be held to demonstrate the payasam cooking capabilities of competitors.

The PonnOnam 2022 promotion will no doubt prove to be an exciting, enticing and engaging ‘golden’ Onam for all shoppers to any of the LuLu Hypermarket outlets in Kuwait.