LuLu Hypermarket, the leading regional retailer, launched the ‘LuLu Kingdom of Mangoes’ festival on 26 May at the hypermarket’s Fahaheel outlet.

The week-long celebration of mangoes from around the world was inaugurated by Indian Ambassador H.E. Sibi George, in the presence of top management officials of LuLu Hypermarket in Kuwait, and a large gathering of shoppers and well-wishers, as well as top bloggers and vloggers in Kuwait.

The ‘Kingdom of Mangoes’ festival, which runs concurrently at all outlets of LuLu Hypermarket in Kuwait from 25 to 31 May, features over 60 varieties of mangoes and a multitude of mango products from eight of the leading mango-producing countries in the world.

A major highlight of the festival is the enticing offers and promotions available throughout the week-long festival on mangoes and mango products. Among the unique mango products on promotional offer during the festival are delectable and delicious mango cakes, mango puddings, mango halwas, mango payasams, and mango curries, all based on different varieties of mangoes.

Adding to the visual appeal and providing a background theme to the festival are large cutout displays of mango trucks, mango trees and other mango-related items.

The LuLu Kingdom of Mangoes festival once again underscores LuLu Hypermarket’s novel and innovative approaches to marketing and engaging with customers. The festival also reiterates and buttresses the brand’s leading position as the retailer of choice for discerning shoppers in Kuwait.