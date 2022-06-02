Lulu Hypermarket lauds winners of Food Fest competitions

LuLu Hypermarket, the retailer of choice in the region, held a prize distribution ceremony on 1 June at the Dajeej outlet of the hypermarket, to announce and award prizes to winners of the recent Food Fest 2022 competitions.

The prizes were presented to the winners by some of the leading chefs in the country, in the presence of top management of LuLu Hypermarket in Kuwait, and a large gathering of shoppers and competition participants.

Food Fest 2022, which ran at all outlets of LuLu Hypermarket in Kuwait from 25 May to 1 June, offered shoppers the opportunity to purchase a wide variety of food items at amazing discounts and special prizes.

1 of 3

The week-long Food Fest was also marked by several competitions and contests that allowed participants to display their cooking talents and food presentation creativity. Winners of the main Cookery Contests, in Indian, Arabic, Italian/Continental and ASEAN cuisines, as well as a contest in the Desserts category, were presented at the prize distribution event.

The competitions were judged in live cooking contests by a panel of eminent chefs, and the first prize winner in each category received a gift voucher worth KD100. The second prize winners were presented with gift vouchers worth KD75, while the third prize winners received gift vouchers for KD50.

Winners of the other competitions held as part of the Food Fest 2022, including Wow The Master Chef, Junior Chef, Taste And Win, Health Food Competition, and Cake Challenges Contest, as well as consolation prizes to other participants, were already presented earlier.

The excitement and interest of shoppers during the festival, as well as the superb selection of food items available at very competitive prices, meant that everyone who visited and shopped at the week-long LuLu Food Fest 2022 was a winner.