LuLu Hypermarket, the leading retailer in the region and the destination of choice for discerning shoppers, launched the ‘LuLu Paws & Tails Carnival’ that runs from 7 to 13 December across all outlets of the hypermarket in Kuwait.

The weeklong event was inaugurated on 10 December at the parking lot in front of Al-Qurain branch, in the presence of the top management of LuLu Hypermarket, along with a large gathering of customers and well-wishers of the brand.

The ‘Paws & Tails Carnival’ featured various engaging shows that gave the viewers an extraordinary experience, with the vibrant ‘flying parrots’ show that displayed the exotic species of parrots, which was followed by an informative yet exciting ‘science show’ which explored the concepts of science in a thrilling way.

Among other salient features of this carnival was the display of various animal and bird species that included munchkin goats, owls and a variety of reptiles.

The promotion also featured a pet parade with the best costumed pets winning amazing prizes. The first prize winner was awarded a KD100 gift voucher, while the second and third prize winners walked away with gift vouchers worth KD75 and KD50 respectively.

The ‘Paws and Tails Carnival’ reiterates LuLu Hypermarket’s continued commitment to provide shoppers with an unrivaled shopping experience.