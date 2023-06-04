LuLu Hypermarket, the leading hypermarket chain in Kuwait and the region, wrapped up its exciting ‘LuLu Food Fest’ promotion with a grand prize distribution ceremony at the hypermarket’s AlRai outlet. The event, which was held on 3 June, celebrated the success of the festival and acknowledged winners of various contests and competitions held during the promotion period.

The LuLu Food Fest, which commenced on 24 May, captivated food enthusiasts across all outlets of the hypermarket in Kuwait, by showcasing an array of high quality food products at amazing prices, and organizing exciting contests and competitions as part of the food festival.

Among the competitions were cooking contests in Arabic, Indian, Italian, Philippine and Continental cuisines, as well as in preparing desserts, that allowed participants to exhibit their culinary talents. The event also featured other thrilling competitions such as ‘Wow the Master Chef’, ‘Cake Challenge’, ‘Junior Chef’, and a ‘Barista Contest’.

Winners of the first, second and third places in each category were presented with generous gift vouchers worth KD100, KD75, and KD50 respectively.

Furthermore, in line with the International Year of Millets 2023, a special Healthy Food Contest using millets was organized on 28 May. The competition aimed to promote the significance of millets and encourage the adoption of healthy eating habits. An exhibition on the range and versatility of millets that was held on the occasion was inaugurated by Indian Ambassador H.E. Adarsh Swaika.

The Ambassador also presented prizes to the winners of the various cookery contests, including the Millets Healthy Food Contest. In his speech, he highlighted the successful completion of Millets related activities in all Indian schools across Kuwait.

Furthermore, he officially inaugurated the International Year of Millets promotion that will be held across all LuLu Hypermarkets, emphasizing the collective effort of the Indian embassy in promoting and celebrating this significant event.

The Ambassador also expressed excitement about the upcoming months, promising a range of engaging activities and programs related to millets. Millets, being highly nutritious and versatile grains, hold immense importance in promoting healthy lifestyles and sustainable food choices.

LuLu Hypermarket continues to uphold its commitment to nurturing culinary talent and promoting healthy food choices in the country, and with its successful Food Fest, the hypermarket once again reinforced its position as the leading destination for food enthusiasts in Kuwait.