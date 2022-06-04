LuLu Hypermarket, the destination of choice for discerning shoppers in the region, launched a special ‘Beauty World’ promotion, on 2 June at all its outlets in Kuwait.

The promotion, which is part of the brand’s ‘Back to Home’ celebrations, provides customers with the beauty products and accessories essential to kick-off the summer season in suave style.

The week-long promotion that began on 1 June and runs till 7 June, was inaugurated at the LuLu Hypermarket outlet in Salmiya Mall by five of the leading fashionistas and online influencers in Kuwait. The inauguration ceremony, which was held in the presence of Lulu management in Kuwait, and high-level officials from companies supporting the event, was attended by a large gathering of shoppers and well-wishers of the hypermarket.

Fashionistas and stylists were also on hand at the inauguration event to provide customers with demonstrations of tips and tricks in applying beauty products with flair and sophistication.

Beauty World, which celebrates the concept of ‘looking and feeling good all through summer’, offers customers special prices and discounts throughout the promotion period on a wide range of cosmetics, perfumes, health, fitness and beauty products.

Among the top supporters of the ‘Beauty World’ promotion at LuLu Hypermarket are P&G, Nivea, Gillette, Revlon, Babyliss, Braun, Panasonic, Labello, Banana Boat, Intuition, and Oral B.

The week-long Beauty World promotion is yet another demonstration of LuLu Hypermarket’s commitment to providing customers with world-class products at competitive prices, and making shopping at any of the brands’ outlets across Kuwait an enjoyable and exciting experience.