LuLu Hypermarket, the leading retail chain in the region, kicked-off its Mango Mania promotion, offering an enticing celebration of mangoes from 17 – 23 May at all its outlets in Kuwait.

The week-long festival of the ‘king of fruits’ promises an unforgettable experience for mango enthusiasts across the country. The LuLu Mango Mania was inaugurated at the LuLu Hypermarket’s Qurain outlet on 17 May, by First Secretary, Political and Commerce, at the Indian Embassy, Smita Patil, in the presence of top management of LuLu Kuwait.

Held annually in summer, the Mango Mania festival at LuLu Hypermarket is a much-awaited event among shoppers in Kuwait. With over 70 varieties of mangoes sourced from 10 different countries, including the classic Indian Alphonso the Nam Dok Mai from Thailand and Philippines’ own Manila mango or Carabao, the event is a veritable nirvana for mango lovers in Kuwait.

The event not only offers an extensive selection of fresh mangoes but also showcases the versatility of this tropical fruit through a wide range of mango-infused dishes, such as mango payasam, mango curries, mango cakes, pastries, mango halwa, and much more.

Spectacular displays of mangoes are a major highlight of the event, with LuLu Hypermarket transforming its outlets into a tropical paradise with captivating mango-themed creative displays and cutouts.

As part of the festivities, LuLu Hypermarket is offering amazing promotions and discounts on all varieties of mangoes. Shoppers can take advantage of special deals and offers, making it the perfect opportunity to stock up on their favorite mangoes and enjoy the sweet flavors of this beloved fruit.

One of the standout attractions of LuLu Mango Mania is the creative cutouts of mango trees, adding a touch of whimsy and charm to the event. Visitors can capture memorable photos in front of these artistic installations, creating lasting memories of their Mango Mania experience.

LuLu Hypermarket invites all citizens and residents in Kuwait to join in the Mango Mania celebration and experience the joy of indulging in the king of fruits. Do not miss this exciting opportunity to explore the diverse world of mangoes and enjoy the delightful flavors and aromas that define this tropical treasure at very special prices.