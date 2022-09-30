LuLu Hypermarket, the premier destination for discerning shoppers in the region, organized the LuLu World Food Fest 2022 promotion, a mega celebration of global foods, from 28 September to 4 October at all outlets of the brand.

The event was inaugurated on 28 September at the AlRai outlet of LuLu Hypermarket by renowned Indian actor, TV host, global traveler and chef, Raj Kalesh, & the famous chef & influencer jameela allenquawi in the presence of top management of LuLu Hypermarket in Kuwait and the representatives of sponsors of the event.

Adding to the excitement of the inauguration event were a series of activities, including a live-demo by leading chefs; street-food counters at all outlets of the hypermarket; a Desi Dhaba, which featured the best of North Indian cuisine, a Malabar Chayakada and Thattukada, where one could taste the authentic flavors of Kerala; and, a Bakery Bread House selling oven-fresh bread and other baked specialities.

The LuLu World Food Fest promotion was inaugurated at the other outlets of the brand with a cake cutting ceremony, and with a variety of incredible events. Some of the crowd-attracting activities lined up at the various outlets, included the cutting of the largest pizza; the biggest shawarma, and the biggest burger, as well as the largest sandwich.

Amazing discounts and special offers on a wide range of food products from around the world was the highlight of the week-long promotion. Several side events were held as part of the LuLu World Food Fest promotion, including a cake mixing ceremony that was held on 29 September at the AlDajeej branch. The ceremony saw the chief guest Mr. Kalesh joining LuLu chefs to mix-in the exotic fresh fruits, dried fruits, juices and flavors that go into LuLu’s famous Xmas and New Year plum cakes each year.

Other contests and competitions that were held during the week-long LuLu World Food Fest promotion included a ‘Wow the Master Chefs’ contest that was held on 28 September at the AlRai outlet. On the occasion, the chief guest Mr. Kalesh interacted with the contestants and judged the competition to pick the winner.

A Junior Chef contest, a ‘Taste and Win’ competition, a ‘Health Food’ competition, and a ‘Cake Challenge’ contest was also held at lulu outlets during the promotion period. The food festival competitions continued until 4 October with exciting prizes provided to the winners of the competitions and contests.

The main sponsors and supporters of the week-long LuLu World Fest 2022 were Al Wazan, Country, IFFCO, KITCO, Seara and Americana