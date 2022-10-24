LuLu Hypermarket, the leading retailer in the region and the destination of choice for discerning shoppers, is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its opening In Kuwait. To mark this milestone achievement, the hypermarket is holding an unprecedented mega promotion from 26 October to 1 November.

The week-long 20th anniversary promotion features ’’Offers never seen before” and special discounts on a wide range of products. The spectrum of exciting offers huge range of amazing offers on Supermarket & fresh food products include a free KD20 gift voucher on purchase of KD20 worth of products from the fashion, footwear, ladies handbag sections (26-28th Oct.), as well as a ‘Buy 1, Get 1 Free’ promotion on selected products.

Additionally, for four days from 26 to 29 October, there are amazing deals on 20 special products. The celebrations also include an opportunity for shoppers to purchase their favorite Apple (Fruits) exclusive offers during the ‘Apple Fiesta’ promotion.

With World Cup football fast approaching, shoppers buying television sets with screen sizes of 65 inches or above, get a free gift card worth KD25. Meanwhile, for the health-conscious and sports enthusiast, select bicycles are also available at a spectacular discount Up to 50 percent. On Selected Bicycle And, if you fancy outdoor barbecuing, a range of products for cooking outside can be availed of during the promotion period at very special prices..

LuLu Hypermarket’s 20th anniversary mega promotion is a celebration of its two decades of successful operations, as well as an attestation of the hypermarket’s long-term commitments in Kuwait. The celebrations are also a recognition of the brand’s continued popularity among people looking for the best shopping experience in the country.