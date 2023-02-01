Director of LuLu Hypermarket Kuwait, Muhamed Haris, conveyed his heartfelt greetings to the Governor of Mubarak Al-Kabeer Governorate, Mahmoud Abdul Samad Bushehri on the occasion of the flag-hoisting ceremony that was held on at the governorate building on 1 February, to mark the commencement of Kuwait’s National Day celebrations. The flag was hoisted by the Governor Mahmoud Abdul Samad Bushehri.





