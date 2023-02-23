LuLu Hypermarket, the leading retailer in the region and the destination of choice for discerning shoppers, launched the ‘LuLu Ahlan February’ promotion to celebrate the upcoming Kuwait National and Liberation Days.

As part of these celebrations LuLu Hypermarket will be offering amazing discounts and exciting special offers across various brands and products for the entire month of February, as well as holding many fun activities for shoppers to participate in

In line with the celebratory nature of the month-long promotion, an eye-catching spectacular display of Kuwait’s iconic water tanks, made entirely of 14,000 small (330ml) Abraaj water bottles, has been erected at the AlQurain outlet of the hypermarket. The display, which has been attracting crowds of visitors daily and features three water towers each more than four meters high, is sponsored by Abraaj Water.

The ‘Lulu Ahlan February’ promotion reiterates LuLu Hypermarket’s continued commitment to engage with the community in celebrating its festivals, and to provide shoppers with an unrivaled shopping experience , while offering high-quality products from around the world at exceedingly competitive prices.