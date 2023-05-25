LuLu Hypermarket, the leading hypermarket chain in the region, launched its exciting LuLu Food Festival that showcases and celebrates some of the best foods from around the world. The promotion, which runs from 24 – 31 May across all outlets of the hypermarket in Kuwait, offers amazing discounts and special prices on various food items and categories, including groceries, fruits and vegetables, meat, fish, dairy, and more.

The promotion was launched on 24 May at the AlRai outlet by Indian Master Chef Season-7 winner Nayanjyoti Saika, the Indian actress Saniya Iyyappan, and Kuwait-based Arabic Chef Jomana Jaffar, along with top management of LuLu Kuwait and representatives of the main and co-sponsors of the event. One of the main highlights of the LuLu Food Festival inauguration event was the special live cooking demonstration by Master Chef Saikia.

A series of food contests and competitions are planned to be held throughout the promotion period at all outlets of the hypermarket where participants can showcase their cooking prowess. Among the competitions are the Cookery Contest in Arabic, Indian, Italian, Continental, and Filipino cooking, and a special desserts cooking contest. People who prepare health-conscious meals can prove their skills in the ‘Health Food Contest, with the focus being on millet-based recipes, considering that 2023 is the UN designated International Year of Millet.Additionally, there is a special Millets Preparation Contest for both juniors, which seeks to encourage the use of this nutritious grain in creative ways.

Meanwhile, the ‘Wow the Master Chef’ competition will challenge young aspiring chefs to create unique and impressive dishes, while the ‘Junior Chef Contests’ are designed for young culinary enthusiasts to showcase their talents. The junior chefs compete in two separate age groups, from 6 to 10- year-olds and those from 11 to 15 years of age. Other thrilling events include the Barista Competition, Cake Challenge, and a special chit-chat that allows shoppers to interact with the Master Chef. Exciting prizes await all the winners, while everyone who participates will also receive consolation prizes for their efforts.

In addition to contests and competitions, the LuLu Food Festival also showcases several specific food categories through the Grand Meat Fest, Lulu Seafood Fiesta, Breads and More, Cheese and Olives, Street Foods, Sweet Moments, Homely Deals (to showcase home favorites), Arabian Delights, Desi Dhaba for Indian street foods,, and ‘Nadan Thattukada’ for those seeking rural Kerala fare.

One of the major attractions of the promotion is the Street Food Counters, offering a variety of delectable street food delicacies that highlight the diverse culinary traditions around the world. To add to the excitement and to showcase the grandeur of the food extravaganza, there are several record-breaking feats being displayed during the promotion, including cutting the longest shawarma, the biggest burger, the biggest pizza, and preparing the biggest biryani.

The LuLu Food Fest is proudly sponsored by Alwazzan, while several esteemed companies serve as co-sponsors, including Afia, Betty Rocker, Nature Valley, IFFCO, Noor, Tiffany, London Dairy, Nestle, Americana, Kitco, Seara, Arla, Kraft, Panasonic, Black+Decker, Kenwood, and many more.