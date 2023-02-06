Lulu Exchange – one of Kuwait’s leading financial services companies, announced its strategic partnership with payment services company eNet to provide customers of LuLu Money transfer app with services such as mobile phone payment and recharge, apart from recharge of fuel cards, online cards and game cards, and installment payment services for school fees.

The agreement was signed between Mr. Sabah Khaled Al-Ghunaim, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Automated Services Network Company and Mr. Adeeb Ahamed, Managing Director, LuLu Financial Holdings, in the presence of the CEO Khaled Al-Ghunaim and Executive Manager Afif Makhal and Mr. Sreenath Sreekumar, General Manager of LuLu Exchange.

Mr. Adeeb Ahamed said that LuLu Exchange is constantly rolling out services aligned with its vision to innovate value and inspire experiences. “Our technology-led payments platform enables us to partner with the right institutions to enable our customers to meet their diverse payment needs, digitally. We are happy to associate with eNET which is known for its high standards and customer first approach, in providing value added services to the people of Kuwait through our payments app.”

Mr. Sabah Khaled Al-Ghunaim expressed his pride in the cooperation and partnership with Lulu Exchange as a well-established financial institution, with a wide customer base in the State of Kuwait and the Arabian Gulf, in providing various payment services to its subscribers through the Lulu Exchange application.

It is worth noting that the Automated Services Network Company – eNET, is the first company of its kind in Kuwait that provides automatic payment services to citizens and residents, from paying bills to local telecom companies, to filling prepaid cards with filling gasoline, paying financing installments, in addition to paying school fees and charitable donations. The company also provides a variety of entertainment services, from buying internet cards and games to renewing satellite station subscriptions, etc., through several channels (website, mobile application, self-service machines) which are located in more than 80 percent of Kuwait’s complexes, in addition to more than 2,500 points of sale.

Having commenced operations in 2012, LuLu Exchange is among the leading and most trustworthy financial service providers in Kuwait. The company is a part of LuLu Financial Holdings, an ISO:9001 certified financial services conglomerate which has a reputation for providing the highest quality service to consumers. The company’s mobile app, LuLu Money, is among the most highly rated payments app in the country, enjoying a double-digit growth month-on-month. For details, visit www.luluexchange.com