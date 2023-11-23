• The opening marks the 311th Global Customer Engagement Center of LuLu Financial Holdings, in line with the expansion roadmap in the country.

LuLu Exchange Kuwait, one of the nation’s most trusted names in cross-border payments and foreign currency exchange, opened its 36th customer engagement center in Khaitan-2 on Thursday. This marks the 311th Global Customer Engagement Center under LuLu Financial Holdings, strategically aligned with the company’s expansion strategy in Kuwait. The new engagement center at Khaitan-2 was inaugurated by Mr. Adeeb Ahamed, Managing Director of LuLu Financial Holdings, in the presence of other senior management of the country operations.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Adeeb Ahamed said, “The opening of our latest customer engagement center in Khaitan-2, brings us great joy and inspiration. This new center will serve as a connection point for our varied financial services, streamlining the integration of our digital payment solutions for customers. Kuwait holds a strategic position in our operations, and we extend our gratitude to the government, regulators, and partners for their support in contributing to our ongoing expansion.”

Established in 2011, LuLu Exchange Kuwait is one of the country’s leading financial services providers. It has been at the forefront of digital transformation, introducing several industry-first initiatives to enhance the service experience for both retail and corporate customers. As one of the most future-focused payment companies in Kuwait, LuLu Exchange delivers financial services with a focus on timeliness, transparency, and reliability through its network of customer engagement centers and the mobile payments app – LuLu Money.

As LuLu Exchange Kuwait anticipates continued growth, the commitment to sustained excellence in the dynamic financial services landscape remains unwavering. The company is poised to navigate the future with resilience, innovation, and a steadfast focus on meeting the evolving needs of its valued customers and contributing to its financial inclusion goals.

Details of Khaitan-2 Customer Engagement Centre

LULU EXCHANGE COMPANY W.L.L

Block 4, Street 102, Building 461

Ahmed Monther Alneama / Warba Bank

Khaitan – Kuwait

