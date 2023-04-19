• The new branch builds upon the trust and brand value that LuLu Exchange has come to offer people and businesses in Kuwait

LuLu Exchange today opened its 32nd branch in Kuwait at Fintas in the presence of senior company management.

A leading service provider of cross-border payments and foreign currency exchange, the new branch strengthens LuLu Exchange’s strategic network of branches to bring its services closer to people and businesses in Kuwait.

The new branch marks the 278th global branch of LuLu Financial Holdings and speaking at the inauguration, Mr. Adeeb Ahamed, MD of LuLu Financial Holdings, said, “Kuwait is one of our key markets, and with the country showing an increasing shift towards digital payments, the expansion of our network is in line with our hybrid approach to bring our services closer to our customers while simultaneously engaging with them as they transition to digital payments.”

The company’s digital money transfer app, LuLu Money, is highly rated for its security and convenience and is aligned with Kuwait’s digital transformation efforts.

LuLu Exchange is a part of LuLu Financial Holdings, an ISO 9001:2015 certified global financial services enterprise headquartered in Abu Dhabi. The group operates over 278 branches and digital payment solutions across several GCC countries such as Oman, UAE, Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain, as well as in India, Bangladesh, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia and the Philippines.

