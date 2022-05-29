Shyju Varghese (40), a native of Vennikulam in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala, India passed away today at 9 am at Kumbanad Hospital in his hometown.

He was the Accounts Manager at Lulu Exchange Kuwait. He had relocated to Kuwait from Dubai and had recently gone home to bring his family.

He was admitted to the hospital yesterday (Saturday) night after a Heart attack. He is survived by his wife Mincy Thomas Manjakiyil and son.

Lulu Financial Group MD Adeeb Ahamed and Lulu Exchange Kuwait Management offered their condolences to the family on the death of Shyju Varghese