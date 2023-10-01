LuLu Exchange Kuwait- one of the nation’s most trusted names in cross-border payments and foreign currency exchange, today opened its 35th customer engagement center in the commercial region of Hawally.

The opening marks the 302nd Global Customer Engagement Center under LuLu Financial Holdings and is aligned with the company’s expansion strategy for Kuwait, as the country navigates an era of growth and progress toward achieving financial inclusion.

1 of 6

The engagement center was inaugurated by HE Dr. Matar Hamed Hlais AlMkasafa Al Neyadi, UAE Ambassador to Kuwait, in the presence of HE Dr. Manelisi Genge, South African Ambassador to Kuwait, diplomats from India, as well as Mr. MA Yusuff Ali, Chairman and Managing Director of LuLu Group International, Mr. Adeeb Ahamed, Managing Director of LuLu Financial Holdings, and other senior management of LuLu Exchange Kuwait.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Mr. Adeeb Ahamed said, “We are delighted to open our newest customer engagement center in Kuwait’s Hawally region which is known for its residential and commercial appeal. This new center will be a bridge to our diverse services, nurturing a hub of engagement and simplifying our customers’ seamless adoption of digital payment solutions. Kuwait remains a key market for our operations, and we are thankful to our valued customers and partners for their continued support toward our growth.”

Established in 2011, LuLu Exchange Kuwait is one of the country’s leading financial services providers, charting a path of digital transformation that has seen it implement several industry-first initiatives to better serve retail and corporate customers.

As one of the most future-focused payments companies in Kuwait, LuLu Exchange provides financial services in a timely, transparent and reliable manner through its network of customer engagement centers and mobile payments app – LuLu Money. The company’s efforts are supported by a proprietary IT infrastructure and robust industry partnerships that facilitate faster processing of transactions digitally, enabling near real-time payments to major international corridors.