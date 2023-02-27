The Ministry of Interior officers have arrested a lieutenant colonel who took advantage of his position and place of work to smuggle large quantities of narcotics into the country.

A security source told Al-Jarida daily, personnel from the Directorate-General for Drugs Control iin cooperation with the Coast Guard, were able to arrest the officer who works for the State Security Apparatus at the Shuwaikh Port office who tried to smuggle about 800 kilos of hashish into the country, reports Al-Jarida daily.

The source added the squad after receiving information about the smuggling attempt, set a trap for the man, seized him and handed him over to the concerned authority.

The source added the accused was working in collaboration with 3 Iranians to smuggle and sell narcotic substances inside the country.

Meanwhile, the Al-Rai daily quoting security sources said the man was working for the Ministry of Defense, with the rank of lieutenant colonel and was caught in possession of a quantity of drugs in Al-Subbiya.

The sources pointed out the arrest came when the the Jahra security men, were securing the celebration sites at the Jaber Bridge and saw the vehicle parked in a suspicious manner.

Then a police patrol went to the vehicle and asked the driver why he had pulled over at this suspicious location and after searching the vehicle were shocked to find a quantity of drugs.

The sources pointed out police inquiries showed that he was a former officer in the Kuwaiti army, and he was remanded to police custody for 10 days (the Directorate-General for Drugs Control) to take legal measures against him.