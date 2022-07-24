The Residence Affairs Sector has issued a circular, which includes the issuance of a new visa for the domestic worker whose lost entry visa was issued using the PF7 feature in the visa system without canceling the previous lost visa, and until its expiry in the computer system. The circular stressed that all residence sector employees abide by these instructions and not violate them.

Circular No. 47/2022 regarding the loss of original entry visas issued to domestic workers stated the following:

Further to the circular issued No. 161/8 dated 5/30/2022, which includes that many visitors visit the residence affairs departments and service centers in the governorates to report the loss of the original entry visa issued to the domestic worker to be recruited from abroad and request the cancellation of the lost entry visa from the computer system and the issuance of a new entry visa instead.

With reference to paragraph (3) of the previous circular mentioned above, which includes that in the event the employer claims to have lost the original entry visa issued to the worker, and submits to the competent department a request to issue a new entry visa for the same worker to whom the lost visa was issued,

Therefore, it was decided to issue a new visa to the same domestic worker for whom the lost entry visa was issued using the PF7 feature of the visa system without canceling the previous lost visa until it expires in the computer system.