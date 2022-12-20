Los Angeles residents and animal lovers are saddened by the passing of the Hollywood Cat, the famous puma that roamed Hollywood Heights.

This feline, which was nearly eleven years old, died after receiving a euthanasia dose, according to what was announced by members of the Wildlife Protection Authority, reports a local Arabic daily.

The tan-furred puma, officially named the B-22, had a famous National Geographic photo showing the giant Hollywood sign on the hill in the background.

Earlier this month, members of the Wildlife Protection Authority decided to catch the animal because of its reckless behavior, which may have resulted from a collision with a vehicle.

The California Hunting and Wildlife Service said in a statement that veterinarians noted an injury to the head and right eye, and that he was suffering from lacerations in the internal organs.

The puma was also suffering from kidney disease and showed signs of severe weakness, skin problems and arthritis.

“The most difficult decision, made out of sympathy, was to put an end to his torment and the stress he was experiencing by ending his life,” the statement said, noting that “B-22” lived a “wonderful life” and “earned the love of Los Angeles residents and many others.”