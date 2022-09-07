The Council of Ministers during its recent meetings has instructed its members to prioritize government issues and files and focus at this stage to resolve four important files — education, housing, health and care for people with disabilities.

In a letter addressed to government agencies, the Cabinet stressed on the need to examine the educational qualification of employees calling it one of the most important files, in addition to addressing the issues of the health insurance card, and the development of tourism projects, which can provide a decent life for citizens and give them comfort and stability.

The letter conveyed to government agencies the directives of HH the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah to expedite the processing of files, assigning ministers — each in their respective fields – and keep the Council of Ministers informed of what has been done in this regard.

On the other hand, the Council of Ministers assigned government agencies to facilitate the completion of citizens’ transactions and services in all ministries and government departments, calling on all concerned ministers to assign senior officials to follow the open door policy to meet citizens and visitors in an effort to solve any problems, obstacles or grievances they face in completing transactions and services provided to them.

In a letter addressed to the Ministry of Education, the Cabinet pointed out the importance of activating the role of public relations in ministries and government agencies through direct communication with citizens, visitors and stakeholders, pointing to the keenness of His Highness the Prime Minister to implement the law, not to entertain mediators and shun nepotism so that equal opportunities and justice is made available to everyone.