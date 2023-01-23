Long-time resident in Kuwait and prominent Indian community member John Mathew, passed away in his home state of Kerala on Monday, 23 January, at the age of 85. John who spent 60 years working in Kuwait returned to India in 2022.

Following a recent illness, John was hospitalized and passed away in his sleep peacefully. He leaves behind his wife Ramani and three daughters, Anna , Sarah and Maria.

A well-respected and successful entrepreneur, John arrived in Kuwait in 1962 and for 60 long years had made Kuwait his home. A chemical engineer by profession, John retired as a capital investor and board member in three companies in Kuwait.

In 1981, with his entrepreneurial spirit taking charge and spurring him to strike out on his own, he started his own company, providing employment to more than 7,000 people in the years since.

In an exclusive interview with The Times Kuwait, prior to his departure from Kuwait last year, John reminisced about his life in Kuwait and concluded by saying that he had finally decided to return back home because, “… my social life has died out, most of my friends have either moved back home or are no longer with us”.

Rest in Peace, John; the Indian diaspora here in Kuwait will sorely miss your presence, your humanitarian efforts, and your vast experience that you so generously contributed to the Indian community and to Kuwait.

John gave an exclusive interview to The Times Kuwait prior leaving for India, where he shared many of his thoughts https://timeskuwait.com/news/john-mathew-leaving-kuwait-with-good-memories-after-60-years/