The audit and follow-up operations conducted by the Kuwait Investment Authority in coordination with the Minister of Finance Abdul Wahab Al-Rasheed on the records of the London office during the last period concluded that there is no waste of public funds, but detected abuse of powers granted to the management of the office.

The sources reassured that “the Investment Office in London is currently managing its operations in accordance with the approved plans, and according to the powers granted to its management,” pointing out that the managing director of the authority, Ghanem Al-Ghunaiman, in cooperation with the relevant advisory bodies, identified the observations and mechanisms for addressing them, reports a local Arabic daily.