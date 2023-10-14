By Ricky Laxa

Staff Writer

The Logos Fellowship in Kuwait will celebrate its 14th anniversary on the 17th of November at Wok and Grill Restaurant in Salmiyah from 5 pm onwards. In a brief interview with Rico Francisco, Pastor of Logos stated that it is a full gospel fellowship founded in 2009 with him being one of the founding pastors. During the pandemic, ministry was held via zoom.

“Logos helps other churches in distress in the Philippines via our own small way of financial and spiritual contribution. I invite everyone to come and visit us and be a part of the fellowship at Wok and Grill from 9 in the morning till 12 noon every Friday. You are most welcome to attend” stated Pastor Francisco.